The Rangers boss has to submit his 25-man squad list for the Europa League knockout stages later this week

Philippe Clement faces a difficult selection headache as he prepares to register his 25-man Rangers squad for the Europa League knockout stages this week.

The Ibrox club managed to successful bypass the knockout play-off round to advance directly to the round of 16 after securing a dramatic top-eight finish in the revamped League Phase of the competition.

However, the Light Blues boss now has a couple of tricky decisions to make with clubs now able to add THREE new players to their squad, aligning with UEFA guidelines.

UEFA rules read: “After the completion of the league phase and before the start of the knockout phase, a club may register a maximum of three new eligible players for the remaining matches in the current competition. Such registrations must be completed by 6 February 2025 (24:00 CET) at the latest.”

Clement’s selection process will focus on four players - Danilo, Ianis Hagi Clinton Nsiala were not included in the initial list. New January loan signing Rafael Fernandes also enters the equation.

As for who could drop out of the squad list, two of the three selections are likely to be self-explanatory and here’s why...

OUT:

Kieran Dowell - No longer at the club after the midfielder joined EFL League One side Birmingham City on loan until the end of the season.

Neraysho Kasanwirjo - Versatile Dutch defender has been ruled out for a significant period of time after undergoing knee surgery.

Oscar Cortes - Colombian winger is not a player Clement can rely on at the moment due to his constant injury issues.

IN:

Ianis Hagi - Nailed on for inclusion the time round. The Romanian playmaker been one of Rangers brightest attacking threats since returning to the first-team fold.

Danilo - Brazilian frontman adds a different dimension to Rangers forward line. Has proven he can make a positive impact both as a starter and from off the bench, particularly in Europe.

Rafael Fernandes - Perhaps this is extremely harsh on Clinton Nsiala given his recent form, but it would be a surprise if Clement opts to leave his latest recruit from French club LOSC Lille out given the lure of European football would surely have been a big selling point.

Rangers’ current Europa League squad:

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Liam Kelly, Lewis Budinauckas

Defenders: James Tavernier, Rıdvan Yılmaz, Robin Pröpper, John Souttar, Dujon Sterling, Jefté, Neraysho Kasanwirjo, Leon Balogun

Midfielders: Óscar Cortés, Connor Barron, Mohamed Diomande, Nedim Bajrami, Kieran Dowell, Nicolas Raskin

Forwards: Cyriel Dessers, Tom Lawrence, Vaclav Cerny, Hamza Igamane