Rangers were hunting some late deals in the winter transfer window.

Rangers were on the hunt for new signings on the final day of the transfer window - but deals eventually fel through their fingers.

It was a quiet window for the Ibrox club who are going down a route of bringing in young players either externally or from their academy, developing and selling on for profit. Rafael Fernandes at Lille was the only new recruit and Zak Lovelace left the club for Millwall.

It wasn’t for the lack of trying though as technical director Nils Koppen looked to nail down some deals. The Scottish Sun state “ that director of recruitment Nils Koppen was actively working on several deals, including a loan option for a winger, right up until late afternoon.”

Width is an area that Rangers have been reduced numbers wise in with Rabbi Matondo’s loan to Hannover. Oscar Cortes has also had injury issues while at Rangers. Speaking in the days before the window shut, manager Philippe Clement said: “I think it's necessary to make a next step with the squad in certain positions.

"We will see how far we will get because at the end it's the board who decide what money can be spent or not. It can be that still people leave. Kieran Dowell and Rabbi were not playing much and had good wages. Contracts out of the past, not the same contracts that the club can give anymore to new players.

"That's also one of the reasons that they could go and that they could be replaced by younger players or by new players who can step into the building."

One signing they did make for the future was the pre-contract capture of Lyall Cameron with his Dundee deal expiring in the summer. He’ll make the move to Ibrox at the end of the campaign ahead of term 25/26.