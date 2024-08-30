Fábio Silva has endured a tough four years | Wolves via Getty Images

Rangers and Celtic are in a race against time this transfer deadline day.

The transfer clock is ticking down rapidly and Rangers plus Celtic are running out of time to get deals over the line.

Brendan Rodgers is set for a late trolley dash at Parkhead with murmurs of Arne Engels and Auston Trusty set for announcements, while a midfielder hunt continues. Philippe Clement meanwhile will no doubt want to add to his Rangers team.

It’s not just current Rangers and Celtic players on the move though - plenty familiar faces are also on for moves late in the window. Here’s the latest round-up concerning Rangers and Celtic.

Silva set for La Liga

It’s been reported that Rangers loan flop Fabio Silva is set for a move to Las Palmas in La Liga from Wolves. A whole £35m was spent by Wolves on the striker in 2019 from Porto but he has not shone since that move, and a loan to Rangers last season did little to revive form. Now Di Marzio claim “Fabio Silva is joining Las Palmas on a year-long simple loan from Wolves. Las Palmas will cover a major part of his salary [€1.8m].”

Celtic ‘difficulty’

Hoops hero Chris Sutton reckons Rodgers is in for a rough time trying to replace Matt O’Riley after his move to Brighton. Engels is the man likely earmarked to fill that void but Sutton says it’s a hard ask for whoever is heir to O’Riley’s throne to follow him up.

He told Sky: "It's replacing Matt O'Riley. he was a brilliant player for Celtic last season - he was the top scorer in goals and assists and his all round performance. The strong talk over the summer was that Matt O'Riley would eventually go. They have to replace him and that's the difficulty.”