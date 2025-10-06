The former Rangers player is one name being mentioned with regards the managerial vacancy.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers will need to overcome two key hurdles if they are to get one possible managerial contender in the door.

The Light Blues are on the hunt for their next head coach after Russell Martin’s calamitous tenure was brought to an end after 123 days. A 1-1 draw with Falkirk has left them with one win from seven Premiership matches and way off the pace of rivals Celtic, league leaders Hearts out in front by 11 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Muscat has been mentioned as one candidate after his success in the far-east, currently with Shanghai Port. A former no-nonsense star at Ibrox, he knows what the heat in Glasgow is all about in Glasgow and was previously in the mix for the job before Philippe Clement was appointed by the club’s previous board. Reporter Alan Nixon has claimed via Patreon, however, that there are two key issues that await Rangers if they want to make him their man.

Kevin Muscat to Rangers verdict

New custodians, 49ers Enterprises and US health insurance Andrew Cavenagh, will need to dig into their wealth for the Australian. Nixon said: “Rangers managerial target Kevin Muscat would face TWO major snags before coming back to Scotland. Aussie coach Muscat was a big hero at the club as a player and is one of the bookies favourites for the managerial post.

“However Muscat is on a lucrative deal with Chinese side Shanghai Port who are closing in on their second successive title. This contract is also tax free and would make Rangers have to find a fortune to tempt him to quit.

“On top of that Muscat is also being hinted by clubs in Japan where he was previously a success with Yokohama Marinos. Muscat has always been open to talks with Rangers and was interviewed when they took Philippe Clement. However the financial hurdle and other job opportunities may be too much of a problem.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How close was Kevin Muscat to becoming Rangers manager

Ex-Rangers and Australia defender Craig Moore previously revealed how close Muscat was to becoming Ibrox gaffer. He said in 2023: “He is doing brilliantly. His Asian experience is going to continue. I don't see how anything would fall into place. I think there is only one option if Rangers pull the trigger, and it's a domestic option of Derek McInnes.

“At this moment in time he has just finished a Champions League game, they won 3-1, so they have still got games and focus. I don't think that phone call is going to happen. The reality is Kevin Muscat was extremely keen on the job when he interviewed for the job twice before Philippe Clement got the job.

"There have been no conversations ongoing, even during this period. I think anyone who interviews for a job and doesn't get it is disappointed. He was disappointed because he believed he could close the gap and change things. That opportunity wasn't available to Kevin and it was available to Philippe."