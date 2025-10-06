The Rangers icon has reacted after his former club moved to sack Russell Martin at the weekend.

Ally McCoist has hit the fear over the reign of the 49ers at Rangers after Russell Martin’s tenure was brought to a close.

The Ibrox side axed the ex-Southampton boss after Sunday’s 1-1 Premiership draw with league newcomers Falkirk. Rangers sit in the bottom six and with just one win in the league as the new era under 49ers Enterprises and US health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh.

Legendary striker McCoist has been reacting to the decision on talkSPORT and has been left aghast at the state his beloved side have been left in. With Celtic already out in the distance, he wonders whether the American owners have not fully understood the rebuilding assignment they had on their hands. A chance to challenge Celtic already looks gone and fan fury after Falkirk is something he believes was of no use to anyone.

Ally McCoist on Rangers sacking Russell Martin

“The scenes were unsavoury and I don’t think did anybody any favours. However, the actual sacking of Russell Martin is certainly not a shock to anybody or a surprise. Do you know we’re sitting eighth in the table? We’ve got a negative goal difference so listen there’s no surprise I don’t think at all.”

Pressed on what the main issues are at Rangers, McCoist continued: “I don’t know because I’m obviously speaking from the outside looking in but I think probably the new owners and certainly the old management staff probably underestimated the size of the job and the task.

“I think there’s a lot of people maybe just look a little bit at Scottish football and say ‘Celtic and Rangers will win their games and that’s it finished’ but football is a lot more difficult and harder than that. I just think that aligned to really poor business in the transfer market in terms of recruitment.

What are the main problems at Rangers?

“I’m looking at that team and it’s easily to blame the manager and that’s where the buck stops, it’s at the manager’s door, that’s what happens but the players have got to take some of the responsibility. Did you see the goals Rangers lost in midweek? It was incredible.

“The buck rightly and understandably stops at the manager but sometimes when you get on the pitch you’ve got to take responsibility but Rangers look like wee boys. Falkirk outran Rangers, outfought Rangers and that can happen occasionally but it’s been happening on a regular basis.

“17 games, five wins, six draws, six defeats, eighth in the table. The away games – you’ve been to St Mirren, Motherwell, Falkirk, it’s not as if you’ve been to Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen. These are the games you’re expected to win. At this moment in time Rangers are incapable of going anywhere and giving their fans a massive degree of confidence wherever they’re playing. The opposition, no matter who they’re playing, smell blood. Unlike a wounded animal – a wounded animal can be very, very dangerous – Rangers are a wounded animal but look anything BUT dangerous.”