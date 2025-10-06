Rangers new manager target has already given his answer on replacing Russell Martin

Rangers have started the search for their next manager after sacking Russell Martin.

Rafa Benitez has already given his answer regarding becoming the manager of Rangers as he continues to be linked with the job.

Russell Martin’s time at Ibrox has come to an end after a draw against Falkirk was the tipping point for the club’s board.

Pressure had mounted significantly on the shoulders of the Englishman, whose latest results ended in a Europa League defeat and the 1-1 draw with Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers have just one league win on the board in seven games and currently sit eighth in the table. Martin’s nightmare start to his tenure in Glasgow turned fans against him and saw protest action taken against his position as head coach.

After 123 days in charge, Martin has been sacked by the club with Rangers recording their worst-ever start at this stage of a season. The club will now decide who will be brought in as his replacement.

Rafa Benitez linked with vacant Rangers manager job

Benitez was heavily linked with the Rangers job back in February after Philippe Clement’s dismissal. He remains connected now, and has already given his answer, should the club opt to pursue his services.

Benitez is among the favourites to replace Martin, who has not closed the door on returning to management.

Speaking to The Telegraph last month, the former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager said: “I do not want people to think I am finished. I am still evolving.”

Gregory Vignal, who played under Benitez at Liverpool and alongside ex-Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, revealed the former would have been keen on taking the Ibrox job, had he been formally approached.

“I met Rafa in Liverpool and we spoke about the Rangers job before Russell got it,” Vignal told Record Sport back in June.

“He’s not working at a club right now, he’s with UEFA. But if Rangers would have considered him? Of course he would have been interested.”

Champions League winner says Rafa Benitez ‘perfect’ for Scottish football

Vignal’s comments suggest Benitez would take or at least seriously consider the Rangers job, should it be offered to him.

Vladimir Smicer, another player managed by the Spaniard during his time at Liverpool, has backed his former boss to be a success in the Scottish Premiership.

“What about Scotland? I think it would be perfect for him. It depends if he wants to manage in the Scottish league,” Smicer said when discussing Benitez’s potential next managerial move.

“Rangers and Celtic are very big clubs, playing in Europe every year. I think it's a good destination for any coach. If you're successful there, you're close again to coming back to the Premier League.

“These two clubs are followed by people and fans all over the world. Rafa doesn't need to prove himself with his success and everything he's done in football, but if you want a quality, experienced manager, he's perfect for that.”

