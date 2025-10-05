Rangers are coming under fire from all angles amid a tough start to the season.

The 49ers have been told they’re not in the know on what the demands of Rangers really are - as one boss who’d get them rivalling Celtic is claimed to not be keen on going back after initial rejection.

After taking charge at Leeds United, 49ers Enterprises joined forces with US health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh to buy over Rangers in the summer. It’s been a pitiful start to the era under head coach Russell Martin with a major amount of fans wanting him gone amid poor results and a style of play not pleasing on the eye.

Derek Ferguson watched his brother, Barry, operate the dugout in the second half of last season as interim manager. He guided them through a Europa League tie with Fenerbahce and won an Old Firm away at Celtic, but was not offered the job full-time, rejected like others were in favour of Russell Martin. The former Ibrox star says Celtic would be challenged by Rangers, currently in the bottom six, had his brother been appointed but he doesn’t believe he’d go back now after that knockback.

What errors have 49ers made at Rangers

There’s also a feeling the 49ers do not fully understand the demands of Rangers. He told Ibrox News: “I’m not too sure, Barry would probably look at that squad and wonder if he could get a tune out of them. He’d need to have a sit-down with [Neil] McCann, [Billy] Dodds, and [Allan] McGregor – who knows?

“I’d imagine he’s still disappointed at not being given the opportunity at the end of last season. What I would say with Barry, and his backroom staff, if they were in that position, then Rangers would be nowhere near as bad as they are at the minute.

“They’d be in a much better place and would be challenging Celtic. The 49ers have underestimated Rangers and don’t really get what it’s all about. They say they do, but do they really? I can’t talk for Barry, but based on gut feeling, because he wasn’t offered the job previously I don’t think he’d go back in.”

What has Barry Ferguson said about being Rangers manager?

Speaking on taking the Rangers job on a permanent basis toward the end of last season, ex captain and interim boss Barry Ferguson said: "Everybody's got an opinion, I don't care about people's opinion, I know I can do the job. I know I've got a real good staff behind me. I've been asked this question two or three weeks in a row, I think it's clear, it doesn't scare me one single bit.

“I know there's a hell of a lot of work to be done, everybody knows that. And that's a challenge that I would meet head on. And I know I would change it. that's up to people above to decide.

“Since I've come in here, there's been a few bumps. But that does not scare me one single bit. I've been through the doors now, I know what's needed in terms of change. So we just need to wait and see. But it has to be a decision made quickly now because we're coming to the end of the season."