A key man within the San Francisco 49ers has addressed talk of Rangers and mentioned Leeds United

A key player within the San Francisco 49ers has tackled claims that Rangers could soon fall under their umbrella.

The Light Blues are subject to takeover talks by the Enterprise wing of the 49ers NFL franchise. They are already in control at Leeds United in England where Paraag Marathe is chairman, and is a main figure in Rangers takeover talks.

Now with the American football side undergoing a revamp amid free agency, owner Jed York addresses some pressing factors including the possibility of buying into Rangers. There was little detail given but he did say that when it comes to Leeds United and Rangers, there will be no overlap in a financial sense.

49ers owner gives verdict on Rangers takeover

He told ESPN at the NFL owners meeting in Florida: "We haven't done anything there. Leeds is obviously under the umbrella, but those are completely separate from the 49ers. Where we can tie brands together and sort of take our best practices of operating and things like that, [we do,] but in terms of financials, they don't overlap at all."

York also addressed the possibility of possibly selling off a stake in the 49ers franchise: "It's just one of those things where if there's an opportunity that makes sense, we would always explore that, but I'm not sure what we're going to end up doing. And if we do, we would try to find the right people who would help bolster everything that we're doing in and around the team, on the field, off the field and just make sure that we had good partners that are with us."

49ers chief responds to critics

There was then the Barb that he was ‘cheap’ amid an off season in the States where 17 players have been let go. There is anticipation that quarterback Brock Purdy is about to cash in on his potential after emerging as their franchise quarterback.

York - who has a net worth of $500m according to Celebrity Net Worth- said: “I've been called worse. I get it. Fans care. You want to win. And when you're in a world where everybody is watching the NFL the first week of free agency or at least the first few days of free agency, it's a frenzy. ... When you're not overly active in that space, it gets easy to say, 'Oh, you don't want to win.' ... I don't know that, as we looked at the board, that there was somebody that we felt made that type of an impact more so than making the decision to try to go pay Brock.

“I think he's great. Especially when you combine him with [coach] Kyle [Shanahan] and you combine him with what we have, and he's a heck of a quarterback. And we want him to be here for a long, long time. I don't negotiate contracts, but any conversations that I've had with Brock have been great. I feel good. When he's ready, we'll sit down and finish it. It shouldn't be that hard to do."