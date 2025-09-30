The latest headlines for Celtic and Rangers ahead of this week’s Europa League football.

Celtic and Rangers are back in Europa League action this week following their latest Scottish Premiership results.

The Hoops are now two points adrift of high-flying Hearts after being held 0-0 by Hibs in their latest Parkhead clash. The Jambos capitalised with a 3-0 win over Falkirk to keep their impressive unbeaten run going.

Rangers have moved slightly up the table after beating Livingston 2-1 away from home. However, the pressure is still weighing heavy on Russell Martin as he looks to turn his dismal start to the season around.

The Gers will face SK Sturm Graz on Thursday in the Europa League, while Celtic are preparing to host Braga earlier in the day. As we wait for the European action to return, here are the latest player news and transfer updates on both Celtic and Rangers.

Rangers on track to receive six-figure pay day for player

Rangers are on track to receive a six-figure fee for the sale of Ross McCausland, who is closing in on a permanent move to current loan side Aris Limassol.

The Northern Ireland international joined the Cypriot side in August on a season-long loan and the club have an obligation to buy clause in place. Aris will pay a six-figure fee to make McCausland’s move permanent, if he makes a set number of appearances.

Interest in him is starting to rise after hitting the ground running in Cyprus. The winger has four goalscoring contributions in as many league games since his arrival and Aris are on track to trigger the clause in place come January, according to Record Sport.

McCausland has scored in his last three Cypriot First Division fixtures, already establishing himself as a key part of of the senior team at 22.

If his move becomes permanent in January, he will join other former Rangers stars Connor Goldson and Leon Balogun, who made the switch to Aris over the last two summers respectively. Former Ibrox goalkeeper Wes Foderingham also now plays for the club after leaving West Ham.

Celtic loanee still without debut after three months

Maik Nawrocki is currently out on loan with Hannover 96 but he is still waiting on his debut for the club. The centre-back joined the club from Celtic in July and is yet to record his first minutes of first team action for the Bundesliga 2 side.

Nawrocki was recovering from an injury following his loan switch but he is still yet to feature for Hannover since making his return.

The 24-year-old was not part of the squad for the first four league games. He has since featured on the bench but did not make a substitute appearance in any of the fixtures.

Nawrocki featured in a friendly for his his new side earlier this month but they are yet to call upon him for a competitive match. Hannover are currently third in the Bundesliga 2 table, behind only league leaders Darmstadt on goal difference as they eye promotion at the end of the season.