Leeds United and Rangers could soon have the same owner with a former Man Utd scout providing his verdict.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former scout has been left wondering if Rangers and Leeds United could be set for transfer trades amid takeover chat at Ibrox.

The English Championship side are owned by 49ers Enterprises, the investment wing of NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers. A takeover by the group for Rangers is in the works and could be completed by the start of next season all going to plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recruitment is an area of Rangers that has been slammed in recent seasons and former Man Utd scout Mick Brown can see them working in tandem with Leeds United to get some players through the door. Royal Antwerp worked with Man Utd on a similar basis and reckons Rangers could work something out with the Whites.

Leeds United link-up

Brown told Football Insider: “Man United used to have links to a club in Belgium. Royal Antwerp it was – they used to send young players out there to develop and gain experience. Generally speaking, it was beneficial to both clubs. More recently we’ve seen it with Man City where they own a few clubs all around the world.

“Every now and then you see a player move away from Man City for whatever price, and you’ve never heard of the player because they’ve been playing at one of their other clubs. As far as Leeds and Rangers are concerned, I think they could both benefit from it. Rangers’ team is well-below par at the moment, but where can they go to get better players given their current financial situation?

“On the other side of it, I think Leeds are by far the best team in the Championship and look certain to go up – but I don’t think their squad is Premier League level. There are a number of players there who won’t be good enough to make the step up, and Leeds could move them on to raise funds for PSR and FFP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now if they have a link with Rangers, they could be given the opportunity to sign these players on the cheap. There’s a massive difference between being a good Championship player and a Premier League player – but Rangers would be improved by some of those types of players.“

No feeder club

Leeds United chairman and 49ers powerbroker Paraag Marathe has already said that any link up between the Elland Road side and a club won’t be feeder side in nature. He responded to such queries via Sky Sports: “I've said this before, we always have our eyes and ears open.

“We're always looking at other opportunities. So multi-club from the standpoint of like a hierarchy of clubs that maybe some other folks do, that's not really how we're looking at it. We're sort of looking at it as almost standalone, you know, Leeds United standalone. And if we were to look at another club or pursue another club, that club would stand alone on its own. And yeah, are there benefits? Are the economies of scale benefits to having leadership and ownership of multiple clubs? Absolutely, with what you could share and do on the commercial side, even sometimes what you can do on the sporting side.

“But we don't really look at it. We haven't contemplated it as one club is a feeder club to another. Each club deserves all of our attention and effort. I honestly underestimated and I didn't know was how much I would fall in love with Leeds United. We first got involved five or six years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't want to say it was purely a business opportunity or an economic opportunity, because I still loved football. It's just nowhere near the level of passion and love I have for this club right now. And I don't think anything will be able to top that.”