A key Rangers fan group have sent a warning to the new owners over clear action.

The Union Bears have warned that protests will happen this Saturday if Rangers don’t axe two key figures by the weekend.

After a 2-0 defeat by Hearts at the weekend, the Light Blues are 10th in the Premiership table after five games. They could be bottom by the time they kick off against Livingston in just under a fortnight’s time but before that, they have a crucial Premier Sports Cup quarter-final to contest with Hibs.

New head coach Russell Martin has won just three of his 12 games in charge at Ibrox and many fans have had enough. 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh took charge at Rangers this summer and the club’s prominent ultras group have demanded that Martin is relieved of his duties. On top of an exit for CEO Patrick Stewart, if those two things don’t happen, a warning over fierce protests at the Hibs clash has landed.

Union Bears warning over Rangers protests

A statement from the group reads: “The Union Bears stand with fellow fan groups and the wider support in demanding the immediate removal of the Rangers management team and CEO. Russell Martin has shown beyond doubt that he is not capable of leading Rangers Football Club.

“The performances under his management are a disgrace to the standards this club was built on. Rangers cannot afford constant upheaval, but in Martin's case there can be no debate. His failure is absolute, and he must be removed from his duties immediately. Patrick Stewart has been quick to criticise supporters, yet has refused to take responsibility for his own catastrophic decision.

“As CEO, the appointment of Russell Martin lies entirely with him. This failure proves he is unfit to lead Rangers. His position is untenable, and he must be held accountable. The new owners must act quickly and decisively. If they do not, they will leave the support with no option but to act.

What Russell Martin has said about Rangers future

“Rangers must have a management team and a squad capable of delivering success worthy of our history and our support. A series of protest actions have already been planned, beginning with Saturday's match. Unless changes are made before then, these actions will be made known to the wider support. “

Martin was met with intense questioning surrounding his future in Saturday’s post match press conference. He said: “I haven't been told to have talks with them (the owners). Will the support remain? I don't know. We'll see, won't we? They've been great up until now. All of them. So we'll see.

“I don't think many of them wanted me here in the first place. They're entitled to their opinion, so I can't come out here and criticise that. The fans are always entitled to their opinion. It is what it is. It doesn't affect me personally. Professionally it's difficult because we need the team to play in a certain way that requires certain things. It's really difficult when the atmosphere is how it is. It's aimed towards me, not towards them. I'm trying to say that to them. It should hopefully take a bit off them at some point. But it is what it is. We'll keep working until I'm told not to. And we have to start winning.”