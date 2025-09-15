Lawrence Shankland scored twice in Hearts' 2-0 win over Rangers. | Getty Images

Rangers are currently experiencing their worst start to a season in nearly half a century

Rangers extended their miserable start to the season by falling to a controversial 2-0 defeat against high-flying Hearts at Ibrox.

It marks the club’s worst start to a league campaign in 47 years and only compounds the pressure surrounding manager Russell Martin after yet another miserable result and display in front of the home supporters.

Lawrence Shankland, a one-time transfer target for Rangers, grabbed both the goals for the visitors, taking his tally to six for the season across all competitions, and just three of the tally he managed throughout last term. However, the manner in which his first goal was scored has attracted immense criticism from Rangers supporters, with Shankland appearing to handle the ball in the build-up.

Dermot Gallagher shares his thoughts on controversial Lawrence Shankland goal

In an appearance on Ref Watch, retired referee Dermot Gallagher claimed Lawrence Shankland’s opener definitely shouldn’t have stood.

"I think Rangers had more than their fair share of bad luck in this game, to be honest," Gallagher said on Sky Sports. "I think that's handball. It's not seen by the referee. The referee is there."

Jay Bothroyd, a former England international, best known for his time as a striker for Cardiff City, added:"That is just so clear to see, that wasn't even in that area where it's a grey area. That was down by his elbow. That shouldn't have been a goal."

Jay Bothroyd slams referee for key call which could cost Russell Martin his job

A lacklustre Rangers looked to have found a route back into the game in the second half when Derek Cornelius appeared to have equalised. However, celebrations were short-lived as the referee opted to disallow the goal.

Jay Bothroyd claims this moment of bad luck could well cost Russell Martin his job and added that the goal shouldn’t have been overturned. He said when discussing Hearts goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow: "He needs to come out, be aggressive, and try and punch that. Ultimately, he has to be stronger.It's a poor decision. It should've been a goal, and that could get the manager sacked."

Gallagher added: "I think the on-field decision is carrying the weight, but I thought [Hearts were] extremely lucky to get a foul for that."

A dejected Rangers then saw things go from bad to worse when Hearts were awarded a penalty when Mohamed Diomande appeared to foul Harry Milne. Steven McLean decision to award the penalty left Russell Martin incensed on the touchline and Bothroyd again feels it was the wrong call. He said: "I don't think that is a penalty. That is soft."

Gallagher, however, was slightly more sympathetic towards the referee in this instance. He said: "Tough call. I'm in two minds with this. Is there contact? Is there enough contact? I don't know. But the referee gave it on-field."

Hearts win takes them up to second and level on points with Celtic after a terrific start. Rangers, meanwhile, dropped to 10th in the league table - only three points ahead of basement side Aberdeen, having played one extra match. Pressure is mounting on Martin to turn things around in the near future. The Light Blues face third placed Hibs in their next match and are still seeking their first victory of the new season.