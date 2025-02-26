Here are some free agent signings Rangers could make to help Barry Ferguson out.

Barry Ferguson is in the Rangers hotseat - but could he bring in some players to aid his Ibrox mission?

The legendary midfielder has replaced Philippe Clement as manager, taking an interim role until the end of the season. Ibrox heroes Billy Dodds, Neil McCann and Allan McGregor have all returned to help him out with their first game away to Kilmarnock in the Premiership on Wednesday.

Ferguson said: “We have to try to be positive and win every single game. That's a big ask but I'm positive. We need positivity about the place. This needs to be a different Rangers team that turns up on Wednesday night. My main objective is to start winning games on a consistent basis.

"This club is built on winning trophies. We're still in one trophy, but domestically we need to have a level of consistency. That's where it starts."

With big games like Fenerbahce in the Europa League and Celtic in the league to come, Ferguson could want some of his own players to aid his cause. Options are limited in the free agent pool but here are some options for the new Rangers boss to consider.

Brandon Williams

Ridvan Yilmaz has not been reliably fit throughout his Rangers career while Jefte has questions of him in a defensive sense. Williams was once viewed as a top prospect at Manchester United but has spent this season without a club and has had off the pitch issues to deal with. His future in the game is uncertain but there’s no doubting of some talent residing within him. Now it remains to be seen if someone is willing to give him a chance to kickstart his career again.

Ryan Kent

It’s a talking point that will not go away until the league title winner from 2021 joins another club, or indeed ends back at Rangers one day. The winger has had a difficult time at Fenerbahce and the end of his time at Ibrox did fizzle out to the point he left for nothing as a free agent. But the club know all about Kent’s talent and as a keen observer of the club, so will Ferguson and his coaching staff. McGregor in particular will know about Kent having played alongside him.

Serge Aurier

The right-back counts PSG, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest amongst a clutch of top former clubs. Has been without a side this season but was reported recently to be in talks with a move to the MLS at San Diego FC. There has been much scrutiny over captain James Tavernier in this position and Dujon Sterling has been unable to remove him from the role for any period of time. This experienced option could put the pressure on the captain in terms of healthy competition.

Daniel Amartey

Last in Turkey with Besiktas, one of the options in this list you could look beyond this season with. Rangers had plenty of injury issues in defence, making the ex-Leicester City enforcer ideal with his ability to play in the heart of defence, defensive midfield and even right-back. Worked with Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers at the Foxes, who said in 2021: “He’s such a great guy, very honest to the game, been out for a long, long time and had a couple of setbacks along the way.

“But he gives you everything, wherever you play him, he’s played in some big performances for us this year. (He’s a) good guy, trains hard, very honest and never ever lets you down when he plays.”

James Tomkins

Another defensive option, with European games to consider as the main priority for Rangers this season with domestic importance waning outside of pride, some depth in defence where they’ve had issues wouldn’t go amiss. Tomkins has experience at clubs like West Ham and Crystal Palace in the Premier League and if fit, could be a reliable option until the end of the season.