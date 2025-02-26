A Rangers legend has outlined why he believes the Liverpool icon will return to Ibrox for a second spell

Rangers legend Mark Hateley has revealed he would welcome a return to Ibrox for Steven Gerrard - admitting the Liverpool icon understands what is needed to take the club to “dizzy heights” and bring a sustained period of success.

Englishman Gerrard has been installed as the early bookmakers favourite to be appointed as Philippe Clement’s permanent long-term successor, three-and-a-half years after quitting the Govan giants for a crack at the Premier League with Aston Villa.

That decision to head for the Midlands and his subsequent move to Saudi Arabia to take charge of Al-Ettifaq proved a disappointment, but Hately knows from experience what the 44-year-old can bring to Rangers.

Nine-in-a-row great Hateley worked closely behind the scenes in his role as Business Development Manager with Gerrard as Rangers prevented Celtic from winning the ten during the 2020/21 season. He described the Anfield hero as a “magnet”, who would command respect of any dressing room he walks into due to his decorated playing career.

Speaking exclusively to GlasgowWorld in partnership with NewBettingSites.uk, Hateley said: “Yes, absolutely, 100 percent. As I say, it's a difficult situation. It's a difficult period for anybody right now out with a takeover going on in the background.

“The thoughts on what's going on on that side of it, I don't know. But you can imagine what's going on. The bigger picture is always going to be, we're building a side that's going to need to be winning the league and all that.

“And I go back to Steven Gerrard's time when he was here. He's been touted as one of the favourites for the job to come back. I worked very well with Steven when he was here, when I was working in there full-time on the business side of it, on that crossover.

“He is one of those magnets, should I say. He carries himself well. He represents any football club well. And he understands what is needed to take a club to the dizzy heights and keep them there.”

Asked whether the vast majority of Rangers supporters would welcome Gerrard back to Glasgow with open arms, Hateley responded: “Supporters are supporters. It's like the Barry Ferguson situation right now. 50 percent love it, 50 percent hate it.

“You can only go, Steven came and he won us 55. All being well from that, we should have built and gone on. That didn't happen. Steven left. So that's the past. But I know what he is and what he's all about. He's a good man. He understands the football club very, very well.”