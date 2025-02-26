What a number of high-profile managers have said about the prospect of managing Rangers

The opportunity to become Rangers manager is one that many high-profile names within the world of football have voiced they would love to be offered.

From Manchester United hero Jaap Stam to English managerial royalty Big Sam (Sam Allardyce), the chance to one lead one of Scottish football’s biggest clubs remains an attractive proposition despite their current on-field struggles.

Following Saturday’s 2-0 Premiership defeat to St Mirren, which brought an end to Philippe Clement’s 16-month reign in Govan, Rangers were still left 13 points behind arch rivals Celtic in the title race even after the Hoops crashed to a rare defeat at Hibs on the same day.

Former captain Barry Ferguson and his legion of Ibrox legends have been placed in interim charge until the end of the season as he aims to steady the ship and finishing what has been a dismal campaign on a positive note.

The hunt for a long-term successor is on and a list of top candidates are already in the frame to succeed Clement, with the likes of experienced Premier League bosses Sean Dyche and Alan Pardew in the reckoning.

Looking back, here are five high-profile names who have stated in the past why should be handed the reins as Rangers manager:

Sam Allardyce

“If they came and asked me it would be an honour at Rangers, for that football club, the size of it, speaking to Alex McLeish and Fergie about it, unbelievable football club. Not that I’m actively promoting myself for the job…”

Jaap Stam

“There have been a lot of Dutch managers and players over there, including Dick Advocaat. When I was working with Advocaat at PSV he tried to bring me to Rangers, but unfortunately for him Manchester United came in for me the same summer.

“I’ve always followed Scottish football and when I played for Willem II I had the chance to join Celtic. I had an opportunity but I wanted to stay in Holland and keep learning. But both Celtic and Rangers are great clubs and everyone recognises their grounds, everyone is always thinking about football over there.

“One day I’d love to manage in Scotland, maybe for Rangers or Celtic or for another club. It would be amazing for me because the fans are so passionate about the game and I love that.”

Alan Pardew

“I think you know any manager who's out of work would be interested in Rangers. It's a big club and you know, there's obviously noises from up there that all is not well and they do look some way away, I mean, I watched Celtic’s performance in the week.

“I thought they were absolutely brilliant. I mean that's as good a Celtic performance I've seen maybe since they played Barcelona under Neil Lennon.

“They were terrific and they were very very unlucky. And not to take that into extra time, etc and maybe go through. But Rangers, I mean a home defeat for Rangers by St. Mirren don't even sound right.”

Neil Warnock

“There’s some lovely clubs (in Scotland). I’ve always wanted to have a go at Celtic and Rangers. I love Rangers, I’m a Rangers fan as well down here only because Ally McCoist (played for them). Me and him against Alan Brazil, who’s mad Celtic. I remember going to Celtic when Gordon Strachan was there. He invited me into his office, a great day.

“I mean, the passion of Celtic fans and Rangers fans... I’ve always thought the same about the Edinburgh clubs. Hibernian, one of my old players Nick Montgomery was managing there, so I hoped they did really well. I remember applying for the Aberdeen job once and I never got a reply at all.

“I asked one of my ex-players who was at Aberdeen at the time, ‘what’s it like up there?’. He went ‘gaffer, it’s the only place where seagulls never land!” He said it was the coldest place on earth, but I never got a reply from Aberdeen. But you just don’t know what’s around the corner. I’m fascinated with challenges now, so that’s what I want to do now. If there was another one, I’d take it on board.”

“Listen, you know me, I'd drop everything for Rangers! You included!”