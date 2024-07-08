The winger is linked with a move | Getty Images

Rangers transfer talk over a move to Sheffield Wednesday has been slammed.

Six Rangers transfer exit-linked stars are with the squad in Holland for pre-season training.

Boss Philippe Clement has been hard at work on incomings but outgoings could still occur. Both Todd Cantwell and captain James Tavernier have been pictured with the team as they are linked with switches to the Saudi Pro League with former Ibrox CEO James Bisgrove and ex-boss Steven Gerrard respectively.

Birmingham City are said to be after Connor Goldson but the experience defender was another boarding the plane at Glasgow Airport. Cyriel Dessers is attracting interest from the middle-east and across Europe, but for now, he is with Rangers as they head out to Holland for intense fitness work.

Robby McCrorie is still with the group, despite the back-up goalkeeper reportedly looking for a way out of Rangers for regular minutes. The sixth exit-linked star with the group is Scott Wright, with the winger linked to Sheffield Wednesday. That rumour was directly addressed by Owls boss Danny Rohl at the weekend.

He told The Star when asked about the possibility of signing Wright: "Next, we still have some decisions going on, we know this. It was a good start to pre-season and now we find hopefully the next players.

"I will not speak about names, it makes no sense because this market goes so quick. We have an idea of what we want to have, I have an idea of how we want to play in the new season and we know what we have to improve.