Hampden Park and Murrayfield both involved with talks as fears grow surrounding Ibrox return

Rangers are set to hold further ‘crisis talks’ this week over hiring the Scottish National Stadium Hampden Park for the ‘foreseeable future’. There are now growing concerns that the Gers and their fans will now be locked out of Ibrox until October at the earliest due to the ongoing renovation works taking place in the Copeland Stand.

According to the latest reports from Record Sport, a representative from Ibrox visited Hampden last week, receiving a full tour of the available facilities and Rangers’ chairman John Bennett is hopeful of closing in on a deal that can secure his club with a temporary home.

Scotland’s national rugby stadium, Murrayfield, is also said to remain a possibility but Hampden remains the frontrunner after talks have been said to ‘gather pace’ with conversations continuing to take place over the next few days.

The reports continue by saying that Bennett could well be close to making an official announcement as soon as next week as he bids to update the Gers fans as quickly as possible to appease the discontentment. It was only last month that the Govan-based club dropped the news that their home would not be fit for purpose when the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season begins and while a temporary home might be close to be being cemented, the club’s chairman will almost certainly be unable to give a confirmed date for when the refurbishments will be completed.

Former chief executive James Bisgrove had been the initial mastermind behind the project, but he has since left for a new role in Saudi Arabia.

The latest delays are understood to have resulted from materials needed for the renovation job not being ordered on time, subsequently meaning they are unlikely to arrive in Glasgow until August. It is added that there are unprecedented logjams in the global shipping industry caused, in part, by the ongoing conflicts in both the Middle East and Ukraine.

This has meant that the work which was due to begin immediately after Rangers’ final home game of last season - which was the Gers’ 5-2 win over Dundee on May 14 - is facing further delays and is now highly unlikely to be finished within the next three months.