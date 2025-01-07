Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here are our picks for stars who are possible candidates for transfer exits from Rangers this winter.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transfer season is upon us and Rangers are one of the many clubs who could look to be active this January.

The winter window can often be a precarious place for sides to deal but the Light Blues have some areas of the squad that need patched up. Defensive players have been rocked by injury and other areas of the squad need bolstered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That said, there could still be room for exits and additional departures may just clear some room for new players. Here are six candidates for possibly leaving Rangers this winter window.

Cyriel Dessers

The marmite striker has been linked with a move to Ligue 1. Scored fairly regularly for Rangers but fans and pundits have demanded more in terms of overall player. Someone who’s quite hard to figure out what you’re getting from them.

Kieran Dowell

A periphery figure, his first half performance against Motherwell had him hooked at the break. It was just his second league start of the season and hasn’t played in games since. Perhaps in need of a fresh start.

Rabbi Matondo

EFL clubs were amongst those rumoured to be interested in the winger last summer and now Schalke have been mentioned. Has shown flashes of quality but not on a consistent basis since moving to Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Devine

Youngster spent the second half of last season on loan at Motherwell but had a spell where while he didn’t do much wrong, his performances haven’t merited further Rangers involvement. 22 in March and in need of regular games.

Alex Lowry

Hopes were so high for the attacking midfielder at one point in time but now appears to be sliding towards the exit door. A loan at Hearts didn’t live up to much and now in the final six months of his contract. Possibly the last chance to land a fee or sell-on clause.

James Tavernier

He’s not one you would think Clement would like to lose at this stage but the captain has been a classic will he or won’t he tale for several transfer windows now. Talk of the middle-east and Turkey appeared in 2024. Now 33 and 34 later this year, could now be the time for Rangers to start succession planning?