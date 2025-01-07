Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Scotland star has cut a controversial figure for Rangers fans but is now being connected with a January transfer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scotland international has been touted as a possible transfer option for Rangers this January transfer window.

Reports have emerged that Watford could be moving on Ryan Porteous during this transfer window. He left boyhood club Hibs for the Hornets in 2023 and according to reports abroad, the Scotland centre-back has made it clear he wants an exit from the Championship side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Rangers defender turned agent Craig Moore is keeping tabs on the situation at his former club, where they have been riddled by injuries at the back. He believes that Porteous is a man that Rangers could look

“He knows the domestic game inside out. If he is not playing at Watford. Look, those type of players are certainly one to consider for me. If they are not getting game time down south. Not a bad option at all. We know he would be absolutely fine up here.

“He’s not going to run into anything that he isn’t aware of. He’s seen it and experienced it. Naturally left-sided I am sure and quite physical. He will be one of a few options I am pretty sure Rangers will be looking at.”

He’s not exactly cut a popular figure with Rangers fans. Porteous had plenty of battles with Alfredo Morelos in his time at Hibs, with a sending off for a tackle on Joe Aribo in a Light Blues win during the Steven Gerrard era. The former Ibrox fired daggers at Porteous when saying: "It’s a wild tackle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a leg-breaking tackle if he catches him. The kid only has to play the ball. I don’t know why there is any reason that he wants to go in with that intent and it is the second time that he has done it against us, because he did it against Lassana Coulibaly not so long ago."

"So the kid is obviously not learning and he has let his manager and his teammates down . That is obviously Jack (Ross)’s business. There is no defending a tackle like that because the speed of it, the height of it and the force don’t belong on a football pitch. I have had to learn over the years myself as a player to learn from those types of moments of madness. So hopefully the kid learns."