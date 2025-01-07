Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Man Utd defender has impressed throughout his lengthy career.

A Rangers move would suit a Manchester United star according to a former Old Trafford transfer chief.

Jonny Evans is in his second spell in red, having also featured with distinction for Northern Ireland and Leicester City. Some pundits have touted him as an option to help fix Rangers boss Philippe Clement’s dire situation at the back amid a string of injuries.

It’s been claimed by the Daily Record that “Man Utd defender Evans is one name that was suggested to the manager by a member of the club hierarchy, however, the Northern Ireland legend's age is thought to be putting Clement off the idea, with his preference being for someone younger.” Mick Brown reckons Evans would welcome a deal.

It’s further stated “the Belgian is extremely short on options and the middle of the backline is now an urgent January priority.” Having spent over a decade at Man United, where he became chief scout, Brown says it all could depend, from the player side, on when Evans is thinking about hanging up his boots. He told Football Insider: “It depends on how long Jonny wants to continue playing.

“He was on the verge of retirement when United brought him back into help them deal with their problems and he ended up staying. He hasn’t looked out of place and has done quite well when called upon. But now he’s out of the side again, and he’s going to make a decision about his long-term future.

“If he wants to keep playing, I think a move to Rangers would suit him. They’ve shown some interest and, with all due respect, it would be a move to a less demanding league than the Premier League. So it’ll be based on what Jonny decides, because he’s done his job at United over a couple of seasons and doesn’t seem to be in their plans any more.

“If he wants to continue playing and he’s enjoying it, then a move to Rangers is one he could consider, and if not, he could call it a day come the end of the season – good luck to him.”