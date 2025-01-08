Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rangers have a number of former players coming out of contract in the summer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transfer rumour mill is spinning up and don’t be shocked to see Rangers linked with several players over the course of January.

Philippe Clement’s side are far behind Celtic in the Premiership title race but that doesn’t mean they’ll be taking their foot off the pedal. There’s an urgency to strengthen in defence amid a slate of injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also some players who could exit the club this month. Stars have come and gone from Rangers over the years and there remains some who have undetermined futures outside of Ibrox. Here are 10 former Rangers players who have contracts expiring this summer as things stand.

Amad Diallo (Man Utd)

Winger had a disappointing loan spell at Rangers in the second half of the 21/22 season but has turned into a key player for Manchester United this season. Turned his career around impressively.

Ryan Kent (unattached)

Stock began to drop as he left Rangers on a free for Fenerbahce but still remembered for helping the club to the title in 2021. Available for free right now after leaving the Turkish giants.

Kal Naismith (Bristol City)

Started his career at Rangers and has forged a good career for himself in the EFL, playing just about every position. Now with Bristol City but minutes have diminished this campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Arfield (Bolton Wanderers)

Former Canadian international is back down south after a foray in the MLS. Beloved by Rangers fans for his role in the title win of 2021 and celebration which became trademark in blue.

Barrie McKay (Hearts)

Another with undoubted technical ability, spent time at Rangers between 2012-2017 after making his way through the academy, appearing 140 times. Headed down south and spent the last few seasons at Tynecastle.

Martyn Waghorn (unattached)

A peculiar tale. Had some time as a free agent, then signed for Northampton Town towards the end of 2024. Already left the Cobblers as the former Rangers striker is left in limbo again.

Kemar Roofe (unattached)

A trope in football is wondering what a player could have achieved at certain clubs if it weren’t for injuries. Roofe is almost the embodiment of that. A clinical goalscorer but couldn’t stay fit and spent this season without a club after leaving Rangers last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Halliday (Motherwell)

A fan favourite during his stint with the club, Halliday battled and served Rangers with distinction. Made the transition from fan to player, his respect for the Light Blues on full show earlier this campaign when he didn’t celebrate scoring in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final against them. Has impressed of late for Motherwell.

Daniel Candeias (Oliveirense)

Now 36 and in the twilight years of his career, the right-winger from Portugal was someone who impressed at Rangers. A technical player that made up for lack of searing pace with ability on the ball, the type of wide ace Rangers haven’t had much of since his exit in 2019.

George Edmundson (Ipswich Town)

Currently on loan in the Championship with Middlesbrough. Earned the nickname 'The Fridge' from his team-mates and Rangers supporters after some great performances in blue, despite largely being a squad player during time at the club.