The player has transfer interest abroad amid a marmite time at Rangers.

A Ligue 1 club’s raid on Rangers for a marmite figure will cost them what they perceive as big money, according to a report.

Cyriel Dessers arrived at Ibrox in 2023 and despite scoring 34 times with 13 assists in 84 games, he has frustrated fans and pundits with overall play plus missed chances. He has started one of the last eight games for Rangers and now Saint-Étienne reportedly want him on their books.

However, the club described as ‘The Greens’ are going to need to fork out a decent fee to get him according to 42Info. The report claims: “Attracting the Nigerian international to Scotland could be a real challenge. Under contract until 2027 and with an estimated value of 4 million euros, he represents a big investment for the Greens.”

Currently, boss Philippe Clement has Hamza Igamane and Danilo at his disposal up front for Rangers. Dessers has never been shy in facing his critics at Rangers. Speaking after scoring but also missing chances in a Europa League draw with Olympiacos earlier this campaign, the forward said: “This is life as a striker.

“I was watching the Champions League this week, and I see unbelievable strikers miss chances. So who am I, as Cyriel Dessers, not to miss chances? Obviously, you’re always going to miss more than you score. That’s the life of a striker.

“You know that there will always be a perception about that, but that’s life. If I would score three chances every game then I would probably not be at Rangers either."