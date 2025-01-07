Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The centre-back spent four years at Ibrox but headed for the exit door during Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s period in charge

Nikola Katic has revealed he would ‘like it a lot’ if he could return to Rangers - admitting he’s ready to answer Philippe Clement’s SOS call amid a defensive injury crisis.

Clement is extremely short of options at the back with John Souttar, Leon Balogun and Neraysho Kasanwirjo, as well as captain James Tavernier all currently sidelined. That has left the Belgian down the bare bones and with Dujon Sterling limping off in the 3-3 draw against Hibs, it leaves the Gers boss with only Leon King and B-team prospect Clinton Nsiala to call on.

Bosnian international Katic, who was one of Steven Gerrard’s first signings as Light Blues manager in 2018, spent four seasons at Ibrox and now plays his football with FC Zurich in Switzerland. But he could be braced for an early departure this month with the player’s representatives due to hold talks with several clubs - including an unnamed EFL Championship side - over a potential January move.

Nikola Katic during his time at Rangers is challenged by Odsonne Edouard of Celtic in an Old Firm clash in September 2019 | Getty Images

The Daily Record claim the 28-year-old defender has outlined his preferred option would be a return to Glasgow where he gained cult status by scoring an Old Firm winner against Celtic at Parkhead. However, a serious ACL injury halted his progress and eventually led to his departure in the summer of 2022 following a season on loan with Hajduk Split.

Katic has managed to rediscover his best form in the Swiss Super League, having recently switched international allegiances from his native Croatia to Bosnia and Herzegovina. And the commanding stopper been put forward as a potential option to Clement by ex-Gers skipper Craig Moore, who now works as an agent.

A source close to the player’s representatives told the Record: “We’ve had nothing concrete yet but we’ve seen some stories in the media and of course, Niko would like it a lot if he could return to Rangers.

“We are currently in negotiations with some clubs, one also from England. But if Rangers knock on the door, that would be the priority for Nikola. He still has 18 months remaining on his contract in Zurich. But If it is meant for him to return to Rangers, he will be there.”

Moore believes Katic would fill a major void. Speaking on the Go Radio Football Show, the Australian stated: ”Interesting one. Central defender who I think Rangers need and a player that has crossed our desks in the last days is Katic. A former Rangers player.

“Obviously was very, very solid at the club and unfortunately picked up an ACL injury and then ended up in Croatia and all that sort of stuff to get his fitness. How Rangers supporters would feel towards a player like Katic, I think it is important that whatever player - if Rangers do look to bring in a central defender - needs to hit the ground running.

“There is no time transition of three or four months. It is now. You've got to deliver now. He would be a player that would certainly fit that profile.”