Rangers are still on the hunt for their next manager after another costly setback.

Rangers are lurching into Plan C for their next manager after the latest setback turned a next leader hunt into farcical territory.

Kevin Muscat looked bound to become the next head coach at Ibrox after Russell Martin’s sacking over a fortnight ago but at the 11th hour, the Shanghai Port boss has sensationally said no to returning to a club he featured for in his playing days. Having already been pushed back by ex-boss Steven Gerrard, fans are up in arms over how the process has been handled.

Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home with Dundee United leaves them miles off Premiership leaders Hearts and rivals Celtic, despite their defeat to Dundee. Having lost their opening Europa League games with Genk and Sturm Graz, fears are kicking in over this week’s match with Brann, where youth coach Steven Smith could be left in charge. Who could be a permanent successor? We take a look at seven candidates, from a club hero to former Manchester United manager.

Danny Rohl (Last club - Sheffield Wednesday)

This is an appointment that looks the most likely, but one that’ll also enrage certain sections of the Rangers support, after reports he’d come away from contention amid Muscat talks. Having been convinced on manager-style appointments in Gerrard and Muscat, Rohl is very much in the head coach mould like Martin. His CV in German football is stellar and he coped well at Sheffield Wednesday amid financial turmoil. As many have discovered, managing Rangers is a different beast at the best of times that requires more than good tactics, and he’d be on the backfoot straight away whether it’s his fault or not.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Last club - Besiktas)

There’s a link from time at Manchester United through Rangers CEO Patrick Stewart though he is hardly the most popular man in Govan right now, with talks said to have previously been held. A successful interim reign at Old Trafford earned him a permanent shot where he lasted overall from 2018-2021 but his only job since has been an unsuccessful stint at Besiktas. Previous experience outside that includes Molde and Cardiff City. An appointment that would divide opinion.

Bo Svensson (Last club - Union Berlin)

Another who’d be more in the mould of a head coach. Impressive work at Mainz where he saved them from relegation and then turned them into a European contender at Bundesliga level. This was not followed up on at Union Berlin where he struggled and hasn’t worked since, another there’s been murmurs of talks with.

Slaven Bilic (Last club - Al Fateh)

The experienced Croatian is a manager first and foremost so whether that causes issues or not would remain to be seen. An early link emerged around him and Rangers and is the type of commanding figure fans seem to be calling out for. Has managed Croatia, Besiktas, West Ham, West Brom and more.

Stephen Robinson (Current club - St Mirren)

Derek McInnes is one Rangers fans would no doubt warm to amid his strong start at Hearts but getting him out of Tynecastle seems a near impossible task. Buddies boss Robinson has been consistent in earning results with smaller budgets at Motherwell and now St Mirren. This would be a step up in club sizw and regular European football would be new, but results would come at domestic level with the Irishman in charge.

Gary O’Neil (Last club - Wolves)

Another head coach, Englishman won a lot of plaudits for what he was able to do at Bournemouth before a surprise exit. Wolves tenure started strong before the wheels fell off but enough in his coaching credentials to suggest he’s a decent tactician, but again, punters will want more than that. See Michael Beale and Martin’s tenures for context.

Barry Ferguson (Last club - Rangers)

They couldn’t, could they? It was an almighty shock to see the club hero enter the interim position last season having only ever managed in the lower leagues, and with mixed success. Rangers are in the mire and fans need a leader to get behind, and few have galvanised them in the last couple of decades like their ex-captain. He’d need a strong coaching team around him and Ferguson did get past Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbache in Europe last season, also beating Celtic at Parkhead. Dropping points to the likes of Motherwell, Hibs, St Mirren and Aberdeen, however, an obvious concern.