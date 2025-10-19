No agreement could be reached between the Rangers hierarchy and the Shanghai Port boss, despite negotiations being at an advanced stage

Kevin Muscat will NOT become Rangers new head coach after talks between the Australian and Ibrox hierarchy broke down at the eleventh hour.

According to the Rangers Review, the club’s process to appoint Russell Martin's successor was expected to reach a conclusion sooner rather than later. It was reported that a deal was all-but in place for the Shanghai Port boss to put pen-to-paper but the 52-year-old has had a late change of heart to scupper the move.

Sources at Rangers had indicated that discussions reached an advanced stage with Muscat, but concerns over the practicalities of the deal have since made it ‘unworkable’ for all parties.

Muscat, who was part of Alex McLeish's 2003 treble-winning squad during his playing career, was on the brink of returning to Govan after a successful stint in management across the other side of the world.

He had won silverware in Australia, Japan and China and remains on course to lead Port to a successful defence of the Chinese Super League title this season, adding to the medals he picked up with Melbourne Victory and Yokohama F. Marinos.

Muscat emerged as the leading candidate to fill the vacancy after first-choice Steven Gerrard and former Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl both ruled themselves out of the running.

Liverpool hero Gerrard travelled to London for showdown talks with chairman Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers chief Paraag Marathe during the international break, but failed to strike an agreement. It’s claimed the ex-England international had concerns over the structure that he would be working in.

That led club officials to pursue a move for German coach Rohl, who held productive discussions last week and maintained contact with Rangers following his interview before deciding the timing was not right for him to move north of the border.

And Muscat’s decision to reluctantly turn his back on the Glasgow giants leaves Rangers back at square one. Under-19 boss Steven Smith oversaw the return to Premiership action against Dundee United on Saturday, during which James Tavernier salvaged a 2-2 draw after the visitors had come from behind to lead following Thelo Aasgaard's opener.

CEO Patrick Stewart and sporting director Kevin Thelwell were targeted for more criticism from seething supporters with a banner which read: 'Stewart, Thelwell pack your bags and go before we pack them for you' displayed at half-time in the Sandy Jardine Stand.

In the aftermath of Martin's sacking earlier this month, Cavenagh addressed supporters and vowed to get the right man for the job after the Englishman’s disastrous 123-day reign came to an end.

He stated: “When we took over the club this summer, we shared what we want to build for Rangers - to win trophies in Scotland and be able to compete at a high level in Europe.

“We know achieving these goals will take time, but our performances and results have not been good enough. We know you are frustrated - we are too. We did not get this right, and it’s our responsibility to fix it and get us back on track.”