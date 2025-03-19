Rangers are one of eight clubs left in the Europa League but they will need to fight uphill against clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to go all the way again.

The Light Blues lost 2-0 at home to Fenerbahce in the second leg of their round of 16 tie last Thursday, but progressed to the quarter-finals after Jack Butland’s penalty shootout heroics following a 3-1 first leg victory in Istanbul a fortnight ago.

It sets Barry Ferguson’s men up for a two-legged meeting with Spanish La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao in UEFA's second tier competition.

Manchester United, Lyon, Tottenham and Lazio are just some of the big clubs that could await the Light Blues if they all make it through to the final in May.

What is clear is that Rangers will be underdogs in most ties, with only ... other sides remaining in the competition have smaller squad valuations, it would appear. But as their memorable run to the Europa League final in 2022 proves, games are not always decided by finances at this level.

Here, Transfermarkt ranks each remaining club's market value based on each player having an individual valuation. GlasgowWorld looks at where Rangers rank on this in comparison to the likes of Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs and Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils:

