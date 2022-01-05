The Ibrox club have nine players entering the final six months of their current deals

Rangers defender Connor Goldson is out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to agree a new deal with the Ibrox club. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Rangers have NINE senior players out of contract next summer but how many of them might still have a future at Ibrox next season?

The January transfer window opened for business on Saturday, allowing several first-team members the opportunity to discuss moves elsewhere and agree pre-contracts with other clubs.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has enjoyed a positive start to his Light Blues tenure since taking over the reins from Steven Gerrard in November, winning eight and drawing one of his nine games in all competitions so far.

The Dutchman will have a few difficult decisions to make shortly though with the futures of no fewer than nine first-team stars remaining uncertain.

Several players have been linked with moves south of the border during this window and full-back Nathan Patterson appears on the verge of sealing a £16million switch to Premier League side Everton.

Midfielder Joe Aribo has also been tipped for a big-money move, while there is certain to be interest in the likes of Alfredo Morelos, Ianis Hagi and Glen Kamara.

The latter signed a contract extension in September but there are still some important players in the current squad that Rangers may lose on a free transfer at the moment.

So what might the future hold for these stars?

GlasgowWorld takes an in-depth look at the five players in question:

TODO: define component type HR

ALLAN MCGREGOR

Age: 39, Position: Goalkeeper

Has been an ever reliable presence between the posts this season, albeit his late error cost Rangers maximum points against Hearts at Ibrox in October.

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor will be 40 in January but remains firmly established as the Ibrox club's first choice number one. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

McGregor will turn 40 later this month and it remains to be seen whether he will continue his playing career or decide to hand up the gloves.

If he opts bring the curtain down 20-year senior career at the end of this season, the shot-stopper could well move into a coaching role.

JON MCLAUGHLIN

Age: 34, Position: Goalkeeper

Has been McGregor’s understudy for the last two seasons, but has performed well when called upon, including his heroics against Dundee at Dens Park in September.

Jon McLaughlin (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images)

The Scotland international has rarely put a foot wrong but a question mark remains over whether he will remain at Ibrox beyond the summer.

The presence of third-choice keeper Robby McCrorie, widely tipped to become the Gers future No.1, could tempt him to look elsewhere in search of regular action.

McLaughlin has already proved during his time at Hearts and Sunderland that he is more than capable of holding down a starting berth and it will be intriguing to see if other Premiership clubs could afford him.

ANDY FIRTH

Age: 25, Position: Goalkeeper

Well down the pecking order since arriving from English non-league side Barrow and made his sole first-team appearance away to Kilmarnock in 2019.

Regarded as a popular member of the playing squad, that is unlikely to ensure he earns a new deal now that Giovanni van Bronckhorst is in the Ibrox hotseat. Expect him to be released in the summer.

LEON BALOGUN

Age: 33, Position: Defender

Deserving of a new contract and his ability to play at centre-back and also deputise at right full-back could see Giovanni van Bronkchorst thrash out a new terms.

Rangers defender Leon Balogun has returned to training after a four-match injury absence and could feature against Lyon on Thursday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Initially dislodged injury-prone Nikola Katic from the team and featured heavily at the start of the season with the injury to Filip Helander.

The Nigerian international has yet to make his first start under Van Bronckhorst due to injury, which has forced him to withdraw from the Super Eagles squad for this month’s African Cup of Nations.

Now back in full training and there’s nothing to suggest the Dutchman wouldn’t look to give Balogun the option of extending his stay in Govan.

CONNOR GOLDSON

Age: 29, Position: Defender

The former Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back has been a mainstay in the side in recent years but his post-match comments in light of their League Cup semi-final defeat to Hibernian landed himself in hot water with the club’s supporters.

A standout performer for the Gers during their unbeaten domestic campaign last term and was immediately offered a contract extension but it appears talks have stalled.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be keen to secure his services going forward but will know that letting him leave for free would be a poor piece of business.

STEVEN DAVIS

Age: 37 Position: Midfielder

Entering the twilight years of what has been a brilliant playing career, Rangers so-called ‘Mr Reliable’ rarely falls below a seven out of ten when he plays.

Veteran midfielder Steven Davis was Scotland's Player of the Year last season and has been in fine form again for Rangers during the current campaign. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

His influence in the middle of the park is still strong, albeit his role has changed somewhat in the past 12 months as he takes up a deeper lying midfield position.

A model professional and very popular with the fans, Davis will go down as a Northern Ireland all-time great and he is worthy of a new one-year deal.

BRANDON BARKER

Age: 25, Position: Midfielder

It’s hard to imagine the winger having any sort of future at the club considering he has made just ONE matchday squad all year.

A regular starter during his loan spell at Oxford United last season, Barker also spent a short time with Hibernian and NAC Breda in the Netherlands.

Almost a certainty to head out the exit door either this month or in the summer.

SCOTT ARFIELD

Age: 33, Position: Midfielder

Another dependable member of the current squad who has spent the majority of this season on the bench but has been used in a couple of different roles previously.

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield is relishing the prospect of landing a glamour tie in Monday's Europa League knockout round play-off draw. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Canadian international became previous manager Steven Gerrard’s first signing and once again there is no reasoning for Van Bronckhorst to show him the exit door.

You would assume that if offered a new deal, Arfield would be eager to extend his stay but he has confirmed there had been “no contact” between him and the club over a new deal.

JERMAINE DEFOE

Age: 39, Position: Striker

A popular signing among supporters after a stellar playing career, it is widely accepted the former England international wouldn’t be at the club if it wasn’t for the Gerrard factor.

Defoe has scored a couple of important goals for the club but his his game-time severely limited over the last 18 months and with age very much against him, Gerrard added him to his coaching staff in the summer.

He has subsequently been removed from that role by Van Bronckhorst as he brought his own backroom staff with him to Glasgow.