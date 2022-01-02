Everton set to complete £16m deal for Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson

Everton are set to complete a deal worth up to £16m for the Rangers defender.

After rejecting a bid, Rangers were bracing themselves at the end of December for an increased offer for Nathan Patterson from English Premier League side Everton, as they step up their pursuit of the defender.

The Ibrox club rejected an initial £5million bid for the youngster in the summer, with previous Light Blues manager Steven Gerrard laughing off the valuation as “nowhere near” what the club would accept.

Now, according to Sky Sports Everton have made another move for Patterson, which will see Rangers earn a club record initial fee of around £12m, with further add-ons worth £4m.

Nathan Patterson is set for a big year with club and country. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Patterson has remained on the fringes of the first-team due to captain James Tavernier remaining the first-choice right-back, making just 11 appearances in all competitions this season, with five of them starts.

The 20-year-old is viewed as a long-term replacement for veteran full-back Seamus Coleman, with several players including former Celtic loanee Jonjoe Kenny failing to nail down a regular starting spot while the Irishman was sidelined through injury.

Patterson’s versatility to operate higher up the pitch as a wing-back or wide midfielder has ensured Benitez remains keen on bringing Gers academy product to Merseyside.

Due to his lack of game-time, Patterson could be keen on a move down south but Gers officials will be reluctant to sell their highly-rated prodigy.