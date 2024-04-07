Clement and Brendan Rodgers recently met at Hampden Park during Scotland v Northern Ireland.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers have both named their respective starting XI’s and substitutes for today’s lunchtime Old Firm encounter at Ibrox.

Clement has made TWO changes to his line-up from the side that eased to a 3-1 victory over Hibs last Saturday. Dujon Sterling replaces Borna Barisic at left-back, with Ridvan Yilmaz failing a late fitness test. Todd Cantwell also drops out with in-form Tom Lawrence selected to fill the No.10 role.

Meanwhile, opposite number Rodgers has opted to name an UNCHANGED line-up from the team that produced a second half goal blitz to defeat bottom-of-the-table Livingston 3-0 in West Lothian last Sunday. Hoops skipper Callum McGregor is only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench, having not played competitively in five weeks owing to a calf/Achilles injury.

What has Philippe Clement said?

“We have another Old Firm game in a few weeks also, so it's not yet a decisive game. Whoever wins is not the champion. I don't want mathematicians in my dressing room - I want passionate players who give their best every day for their team and that's what I've been seeing. I am not nervous. I'm looking forward to it. This is something you need to embrace - not to be nervous about.”

What has Brendan Rodgers said?

“It starts with the whole build-up. I think it’s important not to get entrenched in the whole storyline because at times the storyline can be that ‘it could a disaster’. But for me the storyline is that there is always opportunity. You arrive, you stay calm and you just look to focus on your performance. This is one of the greatest, most iconic games in world football but you’ve got to perform and you can only do that by staying calm and looking to play your football.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of today’s third Old Firm showdown of the season...

Rangers starting XI:

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), Connor Goldson, John Souttar, Dujon Sterling; John Lundstram, Mohamed Diomande; Tom Lawrence, Scott Wright, Fabio Silva, Cyriel Dessers.

SUBS: Robby McCrorie (GK), Todd Cantwell, Rabbi Matondo, Abdallah Sima, Kieran Dowell, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic, Leon King, Ross McCausland.

Celtic starting XI:

Joe Hart; Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers (C), Liam Scales, Greg Taylor; Tomoki Iwata, Matt O’Riley, Reo Hatate; Nicolas Kuhn, Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi.