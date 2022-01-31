The 31-year-old has sampled very little first-team action since October and could sit out of Wednesday night’s clash at Parkhead

Aaron Ramsey has warned Rangers fans he might not be ready in time to make his debut against rivals Celtic in Wednesday night’s re-scheduled Old Firm derby.

The Welsh international completed a sensational deadline day move to Ibrox on loan until the end of the season and has instantly set his sights on lifting silverware with the Ibrox club.

The Juventus midfielder already boasts a sparkling CV with three FA Cup medals, two Community Shields, a Serie A title triumph and Coppa Italia success to his name.

Aaron Ramsey is pictured at Ibrox Stadium after sealing a loan move to Rangers from Juventus, on January 31, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Light Blues supporters are desperate to see the 31-year-old in action at Parkhead for the crucial Premiership top-of-the-table showdown.

However, Ramsey admitted in an exclusive interview with Rangers TV he faces a race against time to prove his fitness, insisting Sunday’s encounter with Hearts is a more realistic possibility.

It is unlikely he would have featured from the outset against the Hoops but it remains to be seen whether the former Arsenal star will be named in Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s matchday squad.

Ramsey said: “I’m going to be a little bit short for the Old Firm game but hopefully I can get myself ready this week and look forward to getting ready for the weekend really.

“I’ve had these conversations with the manager and the staff and hopefully we can have a good plan in place for me to be able to get going and get back to match fitness as quickly as possible.”

Ramsey watched on from afar as Rangers ended Celtic’s 10-in-a-row-bid last year and now hopes he can help the club earn more trophies.

Aaron Ramsay is unveiled at Ibrox

He added: “I had a few conversations with him (Giovanni van Bronckhorst) and I was very impressed with the way the meetings went and I’m very excited to be a part of the philosophy he wants to bring at this football club.

“It’s a good match and hopefully we can work well together and have many successful times.

“I know they’ve had a very successful period over the last few seasons and I know a few of the lads. I’m excited to meet more of them tomorrow and to be part of their team and for them to help me.

“I’m looking forward to it. I know there is many challenges here and a lot of pressure on us to get results and I’m excited to experience it and to try and help the team and help the fans have something to celebrate at the end of the year.

“It’s all happened quickly and I’m really happy to be here and get to work. I said earlier we’ve got so much to play for this season and there’s a lot of things to be won.

“I’m very hungry to win more things and hopefully I can help my team-mates do that and we can have a successful season.”

Meanwhile, Rangers will have to wait until the summer before defender John Souttar arrives at Ibrox after his parent club Hearts confirmed there will be no more transfer activity at Tynecastle tonight.

John Souttar is being chased by Rangers

The Jambos centre-back, who has already agreed a pre-contract move to the Gers, is staying put after the Scottish champions had another bid turned down earlier today.