The 31-year-old touched down at Glasgow airport with his agent ahead of finalising a temporary switch to Ibrox

Transfer deadline day often throws up the unexpected and that is the case in Scotland today following the news that Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey could complete a loan move to Rangers.

GlasgowWorld understands the Scottish champions are leading the race to sign the 31-year-old Welsh international after opening ‘formal talks’ with the player this morning.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ramsey has been told he is free to leave the Italian giants after falling own the pecking order in Turin having featured just five times for Max Allegri’s side this season.

Aaron Ramsey is on the verge of signing for Rangers. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

The Light Blues are closing in on his signature with the former Arsenal man expected to pen an initial six-month loan until the end of the season, with the option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

Ramsey, who has been attracting interest from several Premier League clubs, touched down at Glasgow airport via private jet with his agent earlier today and is set to undergo a medical this afternoon.

Despite his previous injury troubles, the creative midfielder would bring undoubted experience and quality to the Ibrox club and is likely to suit Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s attacking set-up.

The potential stumbling block could be his staggering salary, with Ramsey rumoured to be on £400k per week in Italy.

However, it is believed Juventus are willing pay a large portion of his wages to help facilitate a deal.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson reckons Ramsey opting to move to Scotland is a massive short in the arm for Scottish football and insists he is surprised there isn’t more English giants targeting the player.

Aaron Ramsey will be allowed to leave Juventus on loan. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: “It’s brilliant for Rangers, absolutely brilliant news. Bad news for Celtic.

“It just shows you how much those two teams have come on and how big they are that Aaron Ramsey at Juventus would go to Glasgow Rangers.

“(His time in Italy has been) disappointing. He got behind the eight ball early doors, got an injury. I just think when you get a move, you need to start well at a big, big club like that and it didn’t work out for him.

“He hasn’t had the opportunities he’d have wanted, but I’m very shocked there aren’t a lot of Premier League clubs in for him.