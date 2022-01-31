The Welsh international has not featured for the Italian giants since October after being frozen out of the squad by Max Allegri

Rangers have agreed a deal with Juventus to sign midfielder Aaron Ramsey on loan for the rest of the season, according to reports.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been plotting an audacious deadline day move for the Welsh international, who has been frozen out of the first-team squad by boss Max Allegri.

The 31-year-old has started just one Serie A game this season and has been told he is free to leave the Italian giants this month.

Aaron Ramsey will be allowed to leave Juventus on loan. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

According to Italian media outlet Tuttosport, Ramsey does not feature in Allegri’s plans and will be excluded from his squad for the Champions League last-16.

That will ensure the former Arsenal man, who has been strongly linked with a return to the UK, departs Turin later today with Ibrox a possible destination.

Ramsey is reportedly on a staggering £400,000 per-week at the Allianz Stadium, making him the third-highest earner at the club behind Matthijs de Ligt and Paulo Dybala.

However, Juventus are keen to get him off their wage bill with Ramsey likely to be frozen out indefinitely if he does not leave on deadline day.

His spell in Italy has been hampered by various injuries and fitness issues and Ramsey is believed to have ‘accepted’ a €2.5million loan move to the Scottish champions.

It is thought he had been given the go-ahead to open talks with three clubs, including Rangers but there are still paperwork issues to overcome before his move can be rubber-stamped.

Ramsey joined Juventus in 2019 for approximately £36million and his current deal doesn’t expire until the summer of 2023, meaning a short-term switch is likely.

Meanwhile, Rangers are expected to launch a fresh bid to bring Hearts defender John Souttar to Ibrox before the end of the transfer window.

Hearts John Souttar warms up ahead of the match against Motherwell. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The centre-back agreed a pre-contract move earlier this month and the Ibrox club had their first £300,000 offer rejected by the Jambos.

An injury to defensive partner Craig Halkett has increased Souttar’s value in recent days but the Light Blues will step up their pursuit of Souttar with an increased offer of around £500,000, which is understood to be the capital club’s valuation.