Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Rangers loan star of last season is now at Brest in France.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abdallah Sima is amongst the many Rangers faces who have sent their messages after a transfer deal was confirmed.

It was revealed on Tuesday that Alex Lowry had made a permanent move to England with Wycombe Wanderers. The attacking midfielder is a product of the club’s academy and made 14 senior appearances for the Ibrox side, but couldn’t sustain those minutes regularly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also had time at Hearts on loan but now makes a switch to England to try and kick his career on at a first team level. Taking to Instagram, Lowry paid a hearty tribute to Rangers. The midfielder said: “After 14 years at a place I called home it’s time to move on.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone involved within the club from the laundry staff to kitmen to the people in the canteen and everyone else , your help and time from the day I arrived to the day I left was incredible!

“It has been an honour to represent this club and a special thank you to Giovanni Van Bronckhorst and staff for giving me my debut at 18 for this massive institution and to complete my childhood dream of representing Rangers!

“Last but not least the fans, thank you for your amazing support from the time I broke through till now, I’ve appreciated every bit of it and loved playing infront of you whether that be home or away! Again thank you and all the best in the future! We are the people!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That drew a comment from a loan favourite of last season, Sima, who is now in France with Ligue 1 side Brest. His transfer congratulations message read “Good luck brother.” Ex-midfielder Ryan Jack chimed in with “good luck mate” and current defender Leon Balogun said “All the best lad, make it count.”

Nico Raskin, Lawrence Shankland, Zak Lovelace and Ianis Hagi were amongst the several others who sent Lowry a message. Speaking on the move, Wycombe’s Chief Football Officer Dan Rice commented: “Alex is someone we’ve identified as a really talented prospect for us and he comes with good experience in both youth and senior football in Scotland.

“As a midfielder he’s full of energy and creativity and suits the way we play, and we’re really pleased to bring him into the squad. We’re working around the clock this transfer window to make sure we can continue to make progress and give us every chance of achieving success, and bringing Alex to Wycombe Wanderers is another really positive step forward.”