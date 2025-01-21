Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He’s already teased that he would like a Rangers transfer return.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Rangers star has been left in the centre of a transfer tizzy after his Ibrox return dreams hit the rumour mill.

Nikola Katic featured at Ibrox most prominently in the Steven Gerrard era and is now over in Switzerland at FC Zurich, having spent four years in blue between 2018-2022. There have been claims heading into the winter transfer window that he would be open to making a return to Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers have been dealing with injury issues in defence to the likes of key centre-back John Souttar. Now his current club have weighed in on the situation. Sporting director Milos Malenovic admits a Zurich transfer promise was made that Katic would be able to get away in January. He said as quoted by Rangers News: “I think that is completely understandable.

“It is true that we are not the final destination for many players in Switzerland. I think that is also logical. We promised him (Katic) in the summer that he would have a chance of moving in the winter rather than in the summer.”

His gaffer, Ricardo Moniz, admits the player is turning pedantic over what is going to happen next. Moniz said: “He is very picky. He has one drawback, his time is running out, and he doesn’t train.”

On the possibility of a return to Rangers earlier this month, a source close to Katic’s representative is reported to have said: “We’ve had nothing concrete yet but we’ve seen some stories in the media and of course, Niko would like it a lot if he could return to Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are currently in negotiations with some clubs, one also from England. But if Rangers knock on the door, that would be the priority for Nikola. He still has 18 months remaining on his contract in Zurich. But If it is meant for him to return to Rangers, he will be there.”