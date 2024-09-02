Scott Wright has swapped Rangers for Birmingham City | Getty Images

He swapped Rangers for Birmingham City on transfer deadline day.

Scott Wright admits he couldn’t have written his Birmingham City debut any better after leaving Rangers for the English third tier.

The winger left Ibrox in the final week of the transfer window to join Chris Davies’ side, who also poached Ben Davies from Rangers. His time at Birmingham City got off to a dream start as he scored the stoppage time winner in a 2-1 victory against Wigan Athletic.

Opening up on his debut and what the few days in the lead up to the game were like, Wright admits he was amazed by the celebration scenes after the winner, and that the training standard has been top notch. Wright told club media: “I don’t think I could have dreamt it up better.

“It’s great to make my debut and great to get a goal. The most important thing was three points. The fans stuck with us for the whole game. Buzzing. It was incredible, first and last knee slide I will probably do, burnt all my knees but it was worth it! The limbs were incredible.

“It’s been great, my teammates and the staff have been brilliant with me trying to settle in as quick as possible. So I am looking forward to the next few days to get my feet under the carpet and start to meet everybody properly.

“I think the standard of training has been incredible. I have only trained two or three days but the standard has been fantastic and it’s case of us now driving those standards every day and bringing it into games.”