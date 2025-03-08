The latest Rangers and Celtic headlines including a key Brendan Rodgers role being unmasked and a Light Blues ace on the move.

The title race between Rangers and Celtic is coming to a close but that doesn’t mean an edge is coming off either’s campaign.

Amid faltering domestic quests after the sacking of Philippe Clement, interim boss Barry Ferguson has guided the side to a 3-1 win away from home in the Europa League vs Fenerbahce. It puts them in a strong position to progress out of the last 16 and into an impressive quarter-final slot.

Celtic meanwhile are on the hunt for a Treble with the Premier Sports Cup already in the bag. They are hot favourites for the Scottish Cup with their quarter-final tie to come this weekend vs Hibs, with Premiership glory also in sight.

Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

Cerny on way out

The agent of Vaclav Cerny has admitted that the Czech star is likely on his way out of Ibrox. He scored in Istanbul and has been a top performer on loan from Wolfsburg. Agent David Nehoda has all but ended chances of Rangers signing him on a permanent basis.

As quoted by the Daily Record, he stated: "I can't say what will happen next, but I don't think it's very realistic for him to stay at Rangers. His contract at Wolfsburg ends in the summer of 2027, so I would assume that the club will want to recall him, or there will be interested parties who would like to buy him.

“There is already interest from France and Italy. I know Vaclav's ambitions - to return to one of the top five leagues in Europe. Everything has worked out beautifully for him since his loan spell. In the Europa League, Vaclav has shown what an exceptional player he is. At Rangers, his coaches and teammates trust him, the fans applaud him and he has a great family background. He is calm and everything is reflected in his well-being and performances. The style in which Rangers play is tailor-made for him. That's exactly how he likes it."

Rodgers’ secret Celtic role

The life of being first team manager at Celtic is busy enough for Rodgers but he’s doing more than being at the coalface of senior endeavours. ‘B’ team boss Stephen McManus has revealed that the Irishman is active with the club’s Lowland League team, having had Jude Bonnar, Daniel Cummings and Francis Turley all come into the fold at points this campaign.

Former Celtic defender McManus told the Scottish Sun: "Our job is to try to close the gap between B Team and first team. For us, the results don't matter. It's about boys developing and getting into the first team. I was a young player myself and it's about working hard every day.

“The demands were the same 20 years ago, and they will be the same in another 20 years. The manager has been massive for us and he's brilliant with the boys. There is no secret formula to get to that level. It's about working hard. These boys want to be footballers and they do their work with real humility. We want them to give themselves the best possible chance to be footballers."