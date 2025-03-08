A claim has been made about Celtic thoughts on the Rangers takeover bid and what role Will Ferrell could play in it all.

A claim has been made that Celtic are keeping a keen eye on developments surrounding a Rangers takeover - which could come with a Hollywood edge.

49ers Enterprises are advancing in talks to get a deal done for the Premiership club who have won just one title since returning to the top flight. It has heralded a decade and more of Celtic dominance but fans at Rangers will hope the tide turns with fresh investment.

New claims have been made on what Celtic are thinking on the movement at Ibrox. While there isn’t a wholesale concern, BBC Sport Scotland journalist Chris McLaughlin has stated the Premiership champions are casting their eye over the developments.

Speaking on the Scottish Football Podcast, he said: “What I'm told is that Celtic are watching this closely with interest. Would I be worried if it was Celtic? I would be concerned that if they want their domination of Scottish football to continue, and of course they do, that they won't see this as a challenge.

“They absolutely will see this as a challenge. They know that these guys are serious. These guys are here for the long term. They have got the financial muscle. But most importantly, I think they've got the business acumen in sport to make Rangers a force to challenge Celtic again. I don't think there's any doubt about that. So are Celtic worried? I would have to ask Celtic directly, but I am told they are watching closely”

Hollywood glamour at Rangers

49ers Enterprises also own Leeds United, with chairman Paraag Marathe a key player in the takeover bid at Rangers. With American investment into the Elland Road side, it has sparked a wave of celebrity interest from the likes of Russell Crowe and Will Ferrell. The Step Brothers and Elf star is an avid sports fan, recently becoming a co-owner of LAFC in the MLS, and he also owns a minority stake in Leeds United.

It’s expected that the 49ers will try similar tactics to draw in new audiences once they get their feet in the door at Rangers, which could be ahead of the 25/26 season. McLaughlin said: “This is showbiz for them. So the 49ers, Paraag Marathe, gets the fact that if you can up the profile of clubs like Leeds United through guys like Will Ferrell, it means money.

“I would expect so (expect similar at Ibrox). Yeah, I mean, I can't imagine that they're going to change the model that much. Clearly, very different clubs, very different landscapes. But look, if Paraag Marathe can get Will Ferrell or Russell Crowe along to Ibrox with the Rangers tops on, trust me, he will.”