Rangers have been backed amid recent transfer rumours.

A double Rangers transfer raid on a particular club has been backed by a pundit amid the January rumour mill.

It’s a new era dawning at Ibrox with Patrick Stewart in place as CEO with a review of the football department set to kick in. Nils Koppen is overseeing transfer work as technical director and bolstering the domestic quota of talent appears to be an objective.

Connor Barron was brought in from Aberdeen last summer and Dundee’s Lyall Cameron is now said to be on the agenda. The midfielder has impressed this season and Philippe Clement’s first team are desperate for reinforcements amid a disappointing season to date.

Another out of contract at the end of the season is Josh Mulligan, a versatile Scottish option with Tony Docherty’s ranks. Signing both of them would represent bargain value for money and add to the Scottish contingent that is vital for European squads as per UEFA demands.

Former Rangers player Derek Ferguson can see the sense in making the move for both of them and believes it’s the type of deals that Koppen and the transfer department should be seeking out. Speaking to Ibrox News, Ferguson said: “The Cameron deal would absolutely make sense. Then there’s also the boy Mulligan.

“I’ve watched Cameron over the past two seasons. He’s small in stature but he’s tenacious. What Cameron also gives you is goals. He arrives late into the box, has a good strike on him and is also a playmaker – he ticks all the boxes. He’s a good age at 22.

“That’s exactly where Rangers need to be looking – players who are at that age and are hungry. If they can strike a double deal, with Mulligan also impressive, that’d be great business.”