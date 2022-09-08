The 22-year-old was rarely troubled by his former team mates throughout the contest in the Netherlands.

The Nigerian international strolled through the 90 minutes at the heart of the Dutch giants backline as Rangers experienced a sobering return to Europe’s elite club competition at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side conceded three goals before the interval to repeat Celtic’s winning scoreline from the weekend.

Bassey, who departed Ibrox in the summer for a club record £20m transfer to the Eredivisie outfit, admitted he wants to see the Light Blues win every other week, but was delighted to help his new side get off to the perfect start in Group A.

He told BT Sport: “I wouldn’t say it was easy for us. We just executed what the manager wanted from us at the right times.

“There is still work to be done for us to get better but we are pleased with the performance and we are getting there.

“It was a great start, I am buzzing but it’s a weird feeling. When I’m not playing against the boys, I wish them all the best.

“I am always rooting for them to win but being on the pitch against them, you need to switch that focus and give 100 per cent.

“I am just happy to get the win. I don’t think I will message them straight after the game, I will give them a day. Going forward I wish them all the best.”

Ex-Rangers striker Kenny Miller reckons there will be questions asked of van Bronckhorst and his players after conceding EIGHT goals in the last 180 minutes.

He stated: “They need to prepare themselves now because back to back 4-0 defeats is not acceptable at this football club.