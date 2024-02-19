Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer has taken a cheeky pop at Gary Lineker as a Celtic and Rangers title debate threatened to spark into life.

It was an important weekend in the Premiership race to the summit, as Brendan Rodgers' side dropped more points at home, this time to Kilmarnock. David Watson's second half header in stoppage time cancelled out Kyogo's opener in the 1-1 draw, leaving Rangers with a chance to go top against St Johnstone.

They clutched that with aplomb in a comfortable 3-0 win away at St Johnstone. Rangers have a tricky task against Hearts on Saturday while Celtic are on the road to take on Motherwell at Fir Park.

Talk of the title appeared on the Rest is Football Podcast, which is hosted by former England striker Lineker. The panellists were Micah Richards - formerly of Man City - and Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer when talk of Scotland appeared.

Lineker asked “Who do you want to win Rangers or Celtic?” when it came to matters of the title. Richards was quick to respond, saying "Ohhh no, no, no. I don’t want to get abused on social media.”

Shearer had a question for Lineker in his reply. He said: "He’s setting us up there. He’s setting us right up there isn’t he Micah? Who do you want to win Gaz?”