Alex McLeish has managed both Rangers and Genk during his career.

Former Rangers manager Alex McLeish is in a unique position from a professional’s point of view as Russell Martin prepares for what could be the start of a make-or-break run for his role as at the club.

McLeish has weighed in on Martin’s current situation ahead of the Europa League clash with Genk on Thursday. The 66-year-old has managed both the Scottish and Belgian side during his career, so can offer insight into both clubs.

Pressure has been mounting on Martin’s shoulders but he isn’t the only one with a point to prove this week. Genk manager Thorsten Fink will also be scrambling for a positive result, as his side are currently 14th in the Belgian Pro League standings.

Alex McLeish on the pressure of managing Rangers

McLeish spent just over four years manging Rangers following his arrival at the club in December 2001. He led them to seven trophies during his tenure, including two top flight titles.

Knowing what it takes to guide a team to silverware, McLeish has aired his concerns over the dreadful start to the Martin era.

“It’s not the easiest club. Expectations are always incredibly high. You have to win the championship every year. And if not, at least finish above Celtic,” he told Belgian newspaper Het Belang van Limburg (via Sport Witness).

“Besides, the supporters want a spectacle. I’m afraid the squad isn’t good enough for that. Certainly not for the way Russell Martin wants to play. He swears by a passing game, which starts with his own goalkeeper. Like Pep Guardiola, only he has hundreds of millions at his disposal to assemble a suitable squad.”

Russell Martin tactics ‘not realistic’ for Rangers

Rangers are competing in the Europa League this season after their humiliating exit from the Champions League qualifiers. The Light Blues were pummelled by Club Brugge in an alarming 9-1 aggregate defeat in the play-off final. A 6-0 defeat in Belgium left fans and professionals alike lost for words, including McLeish.

“Don’t even mention it, I was in shock,” he said of the astounding defeat. “I couldn’t watch the match, but a friend kept me updated on the scores. 1-0, 2-0, 3-0… I thought he was pulling my leg. If the difference in level between the Scottish and Belgian top clubs is that great, we’re in for a tough evening.”

Indeed, Rangers must face another Belgian opponent this week as Genk hope to break their three-game winless run. However, McLeish doesn’t have a lot of confidence in what Martin has been trying to do with Rangers so far.

“I’m afraid the current approach isn’t realistic,” he admitted. “I once had a manager at Aberdeen. A certain Sir Alex Ferguson. He always said: ‘You can take risks, but only in the last third of the pitch.’

“And you did your best to stick to that. The most important thing in football is creating speed. But for that, you need quality.”

