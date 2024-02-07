Ex-Rangers favourite set for surprise transfer as European outfit 'make loan offer'
Former Rangers goal-scoring hero Alfredo Morelos could be set for a shock return to European football after recent reports linked him with a loan move to a newly promoted Turkish outfit.
The ex-Gers marksman spent six seasons at Ibrox, scoring an impressive 124 goals before he was allowed to leave the club on a Bosman free transfer in the summer. He linked up with cash-strapped Brazilian outfit Santos though they were relegated last season to the country's second tier for the first time in their 111-year history.
It has been a miserable spell in Brazil for Morelos, who is still to score a goal for his new club with his time blighted by injury. He made his first appearance of the season for Santos as a second half substitute recently as they defeated Guarani 2-0, coming off the bench in the 75th minute.
It was expected the 27-year-old would depart Santos following their relegation but the club were able to renegotiate his reported £40,000 deal with the club, saying: "We could not terminate Alfredo Morelos' contract because it would have cost far too much money, therefore we renegotiated a new one. He is an athlete who earned and still earns very high amounts. He was initially given a very exaggerated contract" said club president Marcelo Teixeira.
However, Morelos could now be set for an exit with a return to Europe linked after Turkish Super Liga outfit Samsunspor launched a bit to bring the Colombian to the club on a loan deal. Reports also claim the loan would include an 'option to buy' clause inserted within the deal.
Fenerbahce had been linked for a number of weeks earlier in the year but were unable to strike a deal and now it looks like Morelos may finally get the European return that was expected during the January transfer window.