Here's how we rated the influx of new additions at Ibrox

With the financial backing from Andrew Cavenagh and the 49ers enterprise, Russell Martin has perhaps had more resources at his disposal than any other Rangers manager in recent memory.

Following the Deadline day additions of Youssef Chermiti and Derek Cornelius, Rangers made a grand total of 14 signings this summer. Let’s take a look at the good, the bad and the ugly of Rangers signings under Martin so far, as Glasgow World rate the new additions out of ten. We’re basing this off quality of player, fee, initial impact if applicable and speed of deal

Youssef Chermiti (£8m rising to £10m from Everton) - In what is Rangers’ first eight-figure incoming deal for 25 years, the Portuguese youngster comes with big expectations. However, it is somewhat of a gamble as the striker only has seven senior goals to his name. Can’t say they haven’t invested, however. 6/10

Oscar Cortes (£4.5m from Lens) - The Colombian winger was sent out on loan already to Sporting Gijon as he doesn’t look to be part of Martin’s plans. After spending most of last season injured during his loan spell, it is doubtful that Rangers would’ve taken him on had there not been an obligation to buy. 4/10

Bojan Miovski (£4.2m from Girona) - Hard to judge as he’s only played one game so far in a Rangers jersey, but the North Macedonian striker had a superb record in the Scottish Premiership with Aberdeen. If he can get the same numbers that he got there, The Gers have a real goal threat in their arsenal, and again the new owners have invested to make this happen. 6/10

Oliver Antman (£3.8m from Go Ahead Eagles) - Finnish winger has started nearly every game since joining but has struggled with consistency levels after a great performance on his debut against Viktoria Plzen. 6/10

Thelo Aasgaard (£3.5m from Luton) - After getting injured fairly early on in his Rangers career, the Norwegian has shown glimpses of what he can do, but isn’t fully up to speed just yet. He is also yet to play in his natural position. 5/10

Emmanuel Fernandez (£3.5m from Peterborough) - Has struggled so far in a Rangers shirt and has at times looked like a fish out of water at the heart of the Rangers defence. In his only big start against St Mirren he couldn’t cope with The Buddies attack. 4/10

Djeidi Gassama (£2.2m from Sheffield Wednesday) - Perhaps the pick of the bunch, the explosive winger had a great start to life in Govan, scoring some important goals in the Champions League qualifiers. He looks to be the only signing from an English club that looks comfortable playing football north of the border. 7/10

Joe Rothwell (£400k from Bournemouth) - After a promising start the former Leeds man has struggled to get up to speed with the Scottish game. He looks comfortable enough on the ball but often looks fatigued in matches after an hour. 5/10

Lyall Cameron (£400k from Dundee) - Along with Gassama, looks like one of the few signings who has hit the ground running. The midfield workhorse has covered every blade of grass for The Gers in each of his seven appearances so far. 7/10

Max Aarons (On loan from Bournemouth) - The right back came with a reputation as an English Premier League standard player but has proved to be everything but that in his limited appearances so far. His sending off after eight minutes against Brugge summed up his time at Ibrox so far. 3/10

Derek Cornelius (On loan from Marseille) - A deadline addition alongside Chermiti, Rangers fans will hope the Canadian International is the answer to their defensive woes. The centre back has title-winning experience, lifting the Allsvenskan trophy twice during his time at Malmo. 6/10

Mikey Moore (On loan from Tottenham) - The 18-year old has shown glimpses but looks to still be finding his feet in Glasgow. Rangers fans will hope that after a few months, once he’s settled in, the winger will be able to show what he can do. 5/10

Nasser Djiga (On loan from Wolves) - Had a comfortable start to life in Govan but at times has looked shaky with the ball at his feet. The sending off against Dundee showed that he’s got a lot to learn, but still appears to be a solid addition. 6/10

Jayden Meghoma (On loan from Brentford) - Coming in as Jefte’s replacement, the left-back has looked solid enough as he was thrown straight into the starting XI. At just 19 years of age, the young Englishman looks like he could also be a threat going forward. 6/10