The 27-year-old centre-back brings international experience to Ibrox having been capped 35 times for Canada

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have completed the signing of Marseille central defender Derek Cornelius on an initial loan deal with an option to buy next summer.

The 27-year-old Canadian international made 23 appearances for the Ligue 1 side following his move from Swedish outfit Malmo last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cornelius becomes the third centre-back snapped up by Ibrox head coach Russell Martin following the arrivals of Nasser Djiga and and Emmanuel Fernandez earlier this summer.

The centre-back has had a relatively nomadic playing career to date, turning out for lower league clubs in Germany, Cyprus, Serbia and Greece as well as a spell at Vancouver Whitecaps in 2019.

Capped 35 times for his country, he was also named in the Canada squad for the 2024 Copa America and will link up immediately with his national team for their upcoming friendly matches against Romania and Wales.

A statement released by Marseille confirmed: “The Canadian international defender will wear the Glasgow Rangers colours in 2025–2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After joining Olympique de Marseille at the beginning of August 2024 from Malmö FF, Canadian international defender Derek Cornelius played 24 matches in the white jersey. Next season, he will be playing in the Scottish league. He has been loaned to Glasgow Rangers with an option to buy.

“Good luck, Derek!”

What has Derek Cornelius said about completing Rangers move?

Cornelius told the club’s official website: “I am excited to be here, and I am excited to finally get going.

“What excited me is that it is such a massive club with such a passionate fanbase so that is always exciting playing in front of fans that are going to support you and really push you over the edge.

“It is always something that every footballer looks forward to, so I am looking forward to playing in front of these supporters, giving it my all and winning a lot of matches.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Russell Martin said about Derek Cornelius?

Martin commented: “We are delighted to welcome Derek to Rangers. His experience and leadership will be vital in enhancing our backline whilst adding a left-sided defender adds further balance to the squad.

“He featured heavily in a top league last season, highlighting his qualities, and we are confident he will shine further in a Rangers jersey. I am looking forward to working with him following the conclusion of the international break.”

Cyriel Dessers exit confirmed as club share video tribute

As Cornelius checks in at Ibrox, one significant departure has been confirmed with Cyriel Dessers completing his £3.5 million move to Greek side Panathinaikos.

The 30-year-old striker follows Hamza Igamane out the exit door as head coach Martin reshapes his attacking options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A divisive figure among the Light Blues fanbase, Dessers was often heavily criticised for missing big chances despite his impressive goal return and work ethic. The Nigerian international made 116 appearances for the club, scoring 52 goals and providing 17 assists.

He ended the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season as top goal scorer and Rangers have shared a touching video tribute of some of his best moments in a royal blue jersey.

Bidding an emotional farewell to Gers supporters on his Instagram account, Dessers wrote: “It was an absolute honour to wear the No9 at Rangers, something that will fill me with pride for the rest of my life.

“I wish everybody at Rangers all the best, take good care of the club, you guys are so important. I want to thank the fans that supported me. If you can push and support the players, big things will be within reach for this beautiful club.”