The 21-year-old striker has joined the Ibrox club on a permanent four-year deal

Rangers have completed the signing of Youssef Chermiti from English Premier League side Everton on a four-year deal, subject to visa and international clearance.

The 21-year-old striker arrives at Ibrox in a deal worth £8 million. He progressed up through the youth ranks at Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon and made his senior Primeira Liga debut at the age of 18 against Benfica in January 2023.

The promising Portugal youth international joined the Toffees that summer, before going on to make 22 appearances in the English top-flight. He has represented his country up to under-21 level.

Rangers have entered the eight-figure transfer realm for the first time in 25 years since their club record £12m signing of Tor Andre Flo in November 2000, with the sum dished out on Chermiti exceeding Ryan Kent’s £7m deal from Liverpool.

An Everton statement read: “Forward Youssef Chermiti has completed a permanent transfer to Glasgow Rangers for an undisclosed fee.

“The 21-year-old Portugal youth international moves to the Scottish giants after two years with the Blues, where he made 24 appearances, having joined from Sporting CP in August 2023.

“Everyone at Everton thanks Youssef for his service with the Club and wishes him all the best for the future.”

What has Youssef Chermiti said after completing Rangers move?

Chermiti told the club’s official website: “I am really happy to be here, when I spoke with Kevin and Russell, I knew straight away that I wanted to join the club.

“I can’t wait to meet everyone, the coaches, my teammates and all of the staff. I just want to meet everyone and get involved. I have heard about the atmosphere here and the stadium and I can’t wait to play.”

What has head coach Russell Martin said about Youssef Chermiti?

Martin commented: “We’re really pleased to bring Youssef to Rangers. He’s a young striker with huge potential and a lot of the qualities we were looking for in that position.

“At just 21, he already has valuable experience at a high level, and we believe this is the right environment for him to continue his development. We’re excited to work with him over the coming years and help him fulfil that potential here at Rangers.”