Discussions between the club and the player are ‘progressing’ but a coaching role appears off the table.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have reportedly opened talks with veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor over extending his stay at Ibrox by a further year.

The 40-year-old looked to have played his last game for the club when came off the bench to make a late substitute appearance at the end of their Scottish Cup Final victory over Hearts at Hampden Park.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The out-of-contract shot-stopper refused to be drawn on speculation surrounding his future but it now looks increasingly likely McGregor will sign a new contract.

According to the Rangers Review, talks between the club and the player are ‘progressing’ after his return from holiday with both parties keen for a deal to be agreed.

However, GlasgowWorld understands a coaching role is NOT being discussed, with McGregor set to continue in a playing capacity after taking time to consider his future.

He made 48 appearances in all competitions last season, including the European League final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Jon McLaughlin and Robby McCrorie remain on the goalkeeping roster at Ibrox but manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst could face a big decision over who to use as is number one going forward next season.

Dicussing his future at the end of last season, McGregor told Rangers TV: “I’ve not thought about my contract. There have been games every week.

“All I’ve thought about is the next game and recovery. Now that the season is finished I will talk to the club, they’re easy to talk to and they know me. We will see what is best for both parties.”

McGregor was offered a lucrative contract from a club in Saudi Arabia last week but he is expected to knock back that approach to enter his 16th year at the club over two spells.

Meanwhile, Rangers are close to agreeing a further two pre-season friendly matches against English opposition.

The Light Blues have lined up games against West Ham United and Blackpool in the coming weeks as part of their warm-up schedule.

The club have already announced games against Tottenham and Sunderland as part of their summer preparations.

Their pre-season programme will start with a clash against the Black Cats in Portugal on July 9 before the Gers return to the UK and travel down south to face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on July 16.