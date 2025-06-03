Next Rangers manager contender accepts 49ers project as Fabrizio Romano claims club 'closing in' on boss
Russell Martin is reportedly closing in on becoming the next manager of Rangers.
In recent days, it has become increasingly apparent that it was a straight shootout between the former Southampton and Swansea City plus Davide Ancelotti. The son of legendary boss Carlo, he has coaching experience at Real Madrid, Napoli, Bayern Munich and Everton.
Steven Gerrard and Brian Priske have been other names linked but now it appears as if Martin is set to win the race. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation and says the former defender has already accepted the proposal at Rangers, who are under new leadership in 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh. Kevin Thelwell has arrived as sporting director and brings Dan Purdy with him as technical director after they worked together at Everton.
Next Rangers manager accepts Ibrox project
Romano says that they are now close to a deal that will secure Martin’s return to Govan, having previously been a loan player at Ibrox, with the project put forward by the club and 49ers Enterprises approved. He said on X: “Rangers are closing in on the appointment of Russell Martin as new head coach. Former Southampton manager has already accepted the project, ready for new chapter.”
On Sky punditry for the Championship play off final between Sunderland and Sheffield United last month, Martin said: "I hope so [to return soon]," Martin said. "I honestly haven't got a clue at the moment, but I hope so.
"I miss it. Days like today definitely make you miss it—not even just moments like this, but being involved in something with a team. Looking at the coaching staff and the players, yes, you miss that. I’ve enjoyed the break. It’s been a great time to reflect and take stock, but yes, I hope to be back in a dugout at some point soon."
Russell Martin backed for Rangers boss chance
Former teammate Steven Naismith told Sportsound over the weekend: “Obviously there's loads of optimism after the takeover and what comes with it. I also think it's a club where if you don't understand the league, you don't understand the club, that part can get overlooked and it can cause you big problems. I think for Russell, he's experienced it, although very short-lived, he's experienced it.
“He understands the demand and he probably was at the club at a time that the demand and the quality of what was on offer wasn't great. So he's seen how tough it can be, but I do also know that he's seen it in its best moments. I think in that respect, he knows the club, that goes in his favour. On top of that, I think out of all the names mentioned, he's got the clearest identity, clearest style, and that for me is a massive part of going forward for Rangers, what they need. They need somebody that understands what they want and can implement it, and Russ has done that now at three clubs.”
