Rangers and Celtic are looking ahead to a busy summer in the transfer window ahead of next season.

The Light Blues are in the midst of a defining few weeks, with 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh’s takeover approved last week. Sporting director Kevin Thelwell has arrived with new technical director Dan Purdy with Nils Koppen going and a new head coach is yet to be announced.

For Celtic, it’s more a case of fine tuning after a double and Champions League progress, with Brendan Rodgers keen to add to his team. Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to both sides of the Old Firm.

Making Europe’s top table will be a goal of both sides of the Old Firm. Rangers will need to work through multiple qualifiers if they are to make the league phase while Celtic must win a play-off if they want entry to the 36-team format. Just a year on from it replacing the group stages, that format is to be tweaked and it comes from Arsenal’s complaint that teams are not rewarded for placing higher in the league from the quarter finals onwards.

Teams who qualified directly for the round of 16 by finishing in the top eight were drawn against lower ranked teams at home in leg two but those rewards expired if they go through. Arsenal finished above Real Madrid and PSG in the standings but played second legs of the quarter-final and semi-final away. Barcelona also were impacted and Bild claim teams that finish in the top eight will not only reap benefits in the last 16 but at the quarter final stage. UEFA’s Club Competitions Committee met and are believed to have agreed on a proposed change before Saturday’s Champions League final. Approval is now 'considered a formality’.

49ers urged to derail Celtic factor

Steven Naismith has been talking Rangers after their takeover and hunt for a new boss. Speaking on Sportsound, he believes the 49ers must stop Celtic from finding winning trophies so simple, and it comes down to the recruitment model at Rangers. The former Rangers and Scotland forward said: “I think it's a massive job. The amount of managers in recent times, the different styles of managers which has culminated in lots of different types of profile player coming in, no real clear bigger picture of ‘yes we want to challenge but how are we going to and how are we going to do it consistently and also where the biggest rivals are.’

“Celtic have found it straightforward for many years and that's biggest thing that needs to change. I think from their recruitment, from the trophies they've picked up, it has been really strong. In the short term I think Rangers, especially in the recruitment side, need to get it. They need to have two or three windows where you're coming out the back of them and going we've had really good windows and that's the vital part short term for me.

“I think in the past when you look at some of the money that's been spent and the return of what they have got from the personnel that have come in the building hasn't levelled up and that's where a lot of the downfalls come. So I definitely think it's a massive job. I think short term the recruitment needs to be really good and then it's about building the foundations that are going to be long lasting rather than any short term fix.”