Ally McCoist

A roundup of the latest headlines for Celtic and Rangers ahead of the weekend.

Rangers and Celtic both return to action this weekend as the Scottish Premiership unfolds for match-week six.

The Hoops currently lead the table with maximum points while their Glasgow rivals have some ground to make up. Ahead of their respective games against St Johnstone and Hibs this weekend, let’s take a look at the latest headlines for the two clubs.

McCoist weighs in on Rangers result

Rangers put out a statement display in Europe on Thursday as they secured their first ever win on Swedish soil. The Gers beat Malmö 2-0 but Ally McCoist believes there is still work to be done at Ibrox moving forwards.

“It’s a wonderful performance and a wonderful result — but in isolation that’s all it is,” the pundit said on TNT Sports. “You have to build on it. You have to take something from it. It has been a bizarre time behind the scenes at Rangers and it has created a lot of uncertainty.

“The lads on the pitch have to attempt to put that behind them and look at that result, look at that performance and say that is what we are capable of — because that is they best I have seen them.”

Rangers are currently third in the Scottish Premiership, with Celtic and Rangers ahead of them, both 15 points from five wins so far this season.

Celtic’s failed McGinn signing discussed

Since Celtic’s failed move for John McGinn, the midfielder has become a big figure in English football. As captain of Aston Villa, the 29-year-old has become crucial to his side and his brother Paul admitted he did not envisage John reaching the levels he has.

“I remember watching the games against Celtic and thinking 'surely they are going to take him as a no-risk (signing)'. He has done really well against them. This is a no risk,” the Motherwell defender told Open Goal, reflecting on John’s time at Hibs before his move to England in 2018.

When asked if the family were trying to push for John’s move to Celtic, Paul replied: “Not really getting that involved. That was basically what we thought was going to happen because it was only Celtic that were in really. I think Celtic had wind of that as well.

“I remember the agents saying that if Villa get the transfer embargo sorted, then they are coming in. I don’t know if they thought that was maybe agent talk or something. He [my grandad] was chairman [at Celtic].”