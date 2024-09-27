Manager Philippe Clement | SNS Group

Rangers are off and running in the Europa League - even without one of their summer signings.

Philippe Clement has praised Rangers’ start to the Europa League against a ‘chaotic’ Malmo play style - as he was left unhappy over not being able to use a star.

Goals from Cyriel Dessers and Ross McCausland sealed a 2-0 win in Sweden, which opens their league phase account with three points. They return to Premiership action this weekend against Hibs before a match in this competition verus Lyon next week.

One star who was unavailable for the game was summer signing Hamza Igamane. There were issues surrounding the striker’s passport, leaving Clement far from pleased. He told TNT Sports: "I was not happy about that, clearly not. There were issues with his passport. Those are situations you don't want to face as a manager – but I want to focus now on the football and the good things tonight."

On the game, Clement said: It was the perfect start to the campaign, and the perfect start to the game also. Malmo are a really difficult opponent to play against. They play with a lot of running actions but in a chaotic style - it's difficult to defend against.

“My players did a massive job sticking to the plan, all game, all 90 minutes long. The guys who started, the guys who came on. And we used the spaces also in a really good way with the ball. So it was a very mature performance that I saw from my team.

“The only small thing that you can say is if you kill off the game in the first half, then it's different again. But I think they showed a really good game today and we will continue working on the finishing.

“Yes I think it’s the best result of the season so far. But it doesn't mean it's going to stay the best that we’ve had. I think we need to work hard to make it better and that's what we're going to do.”